I know him, I know she’ but that’s ALL!

you will get nothing, fired one group and hired even worse for they are con duplicitous peoples, somewhat inept too, that’s why they are there…no one of real substance was hired…the B bench was, the sell outs were, RFK Jr. knows and knew exactly what he is about…they are to block for him and he is to block for POTUS Trump….thing is it is not really for Trump, it’s for people bigger, the unseen bigger hands even behind pharma…Trump does not even know he is being outplayed…they gonna hang it around him…people continue to bullshit and lie to Trump…and he buys it.

Hot air, that is all from them, bobble-head hot air experts!

I hope POTUS Trump fires them all! they are under-cutting him!

when the horseman from Virginia, the short one, the bearded Garden Gnome one

who likes to squint like a cowboy and walk around with his step stool, asked me to come to his horse farm with Ryan Cole and Richard Urso and the like, to film and hang, back then….bring my family, for we were a group then, problem is, I smelt the horseshit emanating from his mouth, the crap, the lies, the fraud, the con, I saw him, for he was posturing to sue everyone who questioned his horseshit…I knew he is/was part of the mRNA vaccine criminal conspiracy and it behooves us that RFK Jr. would put the horseman on ACIP…like asking Dahmer to baby sit your little brother who happened to be gay and expect to come home and NOT find him dead and eaten by Dahmer…

it’s that insane since Bobby Jr. knows that the horseman did wrong…so why would he put him there? to taunt the public? we are that stupid? with the deadly mRNA…and that deaths sit at the horseman’s feet for his silence and chiding people to take the shot when he knew it failed and was deadly…yet said it worked and saved lives…

huh?

look how many of our police, our precious law enforcement, our front line peoples, our military etc. have been harmed by the Malone Bourla Moncef Bancel Perna Moderna Sahin Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine? and no one does anything about it? responds now by giving us SPIKEVAX for infants by Moderna?

why? after all he and we know? about the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA ineffective, negative effective, non-neutralizing, non-sterilizing (cannot stop infection or transmission), original antigenic sin, IgG4 immune antibody class switch, antibody dependent enhancement of infection and disease (ADEI and ADED) vaccine?

how come? how could these ACIP and HHS and CDC and NIH and FDA et al. people be so duplicitous? so reckless and dangerous to the American people now?

for The Outlaw Josie Susie Wales, RFK Jr., Makary, Bhattacharya, Prasad, Oz, all of them, have one job, that is to bullshit you into thinking they are doing shit that is good by you, that they are removing mRNA vaccine, that will safeguard vaccine et al. When their job is to do NOTHING. Just pose and eat wine and cheese and bullshit with bullshit photo ops and townhalls. Ask yourself, since January 2025, what has been done re removal of mRNA vaccine from USA market? from children? from adults? what?

oh shit, my bad, I forgot, Bobby Jr. et al. playing 5-D chess and taking baby steps…

ha ha ha ha

will they do anything positive at HHS or FDA etc.? removal of deadly mRNA vaccine?