The COVID mRNA technology gene mRNA vaccine by Malone and Bourla et al. never worked, ever. It was a fraud all along. Never needed either.

I challenge him Malone or his crew…and I do it openly for he cannot respond. He knows he cannot and he made this statement about the efficacy or effectiveness of the COVID vaccines knowing there was no data to show this. When he said there was data, he knew there was NONE!

No randomized controlled trial still to today, no observational study, not even for children, no proper sample sized, ample duration of follow-up, proper event outcome number, not stopped early for benefit, proper trustworthy research methods, where placebo was not given treatment, NONE, he knew and knows no data to today showed any of the Pfizer or Moderna studies showed reduced hospitilization or death, not even ICU which are the key primary patient-important end points, not antibody levels which remain not a suitable substitute for conferred immunity.

In his position, he could not go by what the lying criminal pharma or media was saying or Wen or Jha or Hahn or moronic media, but by what the actual data, credible data, clinical evidence was showing and very early on harms and deaths were accumulating. He knew that the studies, observational or whatever the pharma conducted, did not account for (control for) natural immunity or comorbidities or early treatment or even changing medical care etc. Did not control for healthy vaccinee bias. He knew. Or should have known. That all the COVID vaccine data was corrupted and fradulent. A lie. He must of known or was he that inept? Making statements that swayed people and harmed them??? How?

How could Malone make a statement on TWITTER that the vaccine saved lives based on data, he said so, when no such data existed at that time or now, December 2023, and he knows what I mean by that. He knew no such data existed then, no randomized controlled trial or any well conducted observational study with statistical adjustments for BOTH the adequate known and unknown confounding factors. How could he in one statement declaratively say it is saving lives yet is a risk to take it? Did he not understand how the public were crazy confused. By him.

How? He knew then that no study was conducted with the proper adequate follow-up to ‘exclude harms’. Proper sample size or outcome number or even proper patient-important outcomes. He knew that. Must have known that. He knew you could not take a 10-15 year vaccine development process and boil it down into months, 5 months etc. and conclude it is safe for there are always ‘rare’ events, harms etc. that could arise that need long duration of PHASE 4 surveillance follow-up. He must have known? Or did he? He must of known that by accepting 170 outcome events (Pfizer) that the study was at high risk of biased estimates of effect. An over-estimation most likely, of the estimate of effect, the benefit. He must have known that stopping ‘early for benefit’ as was done, was likely a stop at a ‘random high’ and that had the study continued to sample size, for a longer period, that the ‘benefit’ would have likely dissappeared and harms would have emerged. He must have known. Or did he? Was he that inept in basic epidemiology and research methods?

I am angry with Malone for he made a business of this, of the double speak, the inept speak, the games with his crew, he made money, fame, telling you he invented something one day, people saying he invented the vaccine the next, then the technology, or the mRNA…I mean it has been a wild ride and he went along and just benefitted. All the while the poor people waited on him to explain how he would fix it, him and Weissman et al. given they invented it. What antidote he would bring to help….what? but no, all we got was horses and farms and bullshit. No help. Just shows.

How come no Freedom Fighter media have interviewed him on any of this? On the statement below. The date of the statement. How come he was allowed to get away not explaining 1)mRNA reverse transcription to DNA, that vaccine was entering breast milk and crossing placenta, that the vaccine never could have stayed at injection site for the very work he did with lipid platforms made him know it could NOT, it was designed so that the bolus could leave the site of innoculation to go everywhere in the body, how come no one challenged him on what he knew re DNA plasmids, mitochondrial possible damage, what he knew and when…that the vaccine and content would NOT dissolve soon after administration etc. as CDC etc. told us. He must have known, he ‘invented’ these things. But crickets from the Freedom Fighter media…silence. Why? Was it always just about money for them, clicks, subscribers, donor money, for we know that…but come on, even a little due diligence?

He was clearly wrong here (below) and it showed people like me he was light weight, paper thin trying to weigh in where he was clearly out of his depth. Question is, why? Did his statements cause people to take the vaccine and then get harmed or die? This is the question he and his crew must answer for what is embedded here shows he was then and now clearly WRONG. He misled millions.

I challenge him to show us the ‘data’ he is referring to (as I have never seen it) as to reduced hospitilizations (by extrapolation) or deaths then, when he made this statement that swayed millions. Solid data to allow him to make the statement. That swayed millions to take it. That benefitted the vaccine companies for it is them who benefitted.

At this time it was ‘I am the inventor, I know, I know, listen to me para bullshit….’; I mean proper data that he could then in his lofty position, say was credible to support that statement below. Not what was put out there by media and pharma and CDC or FDA or NIH for he knew folk like McCullough and Risch and I and others who were saying something is wrong here, we were seeing soon after vaccine roll-out that there was plunging waning immunity and negative effectiveness, that the vaccinated was beceming infected and ill, that there was no difference in viral load etc. between a vaccinated or unvaccinated etc.; we understood epidemiology, we understood proper research methodology, we knew the studies, the data was flawed and wrong. Pfizer and Moderna defrauded the nation and world and he must have known it. He knew the questions Doshi of BMJ was asking. Yet I am beginning to think by this statement below we found that he made, that he is and was just inept. He did not know. He could not understand the science. He just did not. Or was he just gullible? Or was he shilling for the vaccine companies? Helping sell vaccine? Did he purposely mislead millions?

