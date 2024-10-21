I told you before, Trump has legitimate concerns and we all have as to the vote…the accuracy and legitimacy of it but not with flipping votes on machines…the other aspects are used to steal elections but you focused on the wrong thing, the shiny thing…the ‘flipping’. be careful! They will use Trump’s words if he jumps onto this shit, and he wins to say ‘see, he Trump said it was being done so we can’t certify as we need this investigated’…do you understand what an ‘active measure is’? you are given one morsel of truth in the mix but the real wrongs they do not touch for they are really subverting you…they are trying to hurt you….like when Malone tells you NOW the mRNA vaccine is harmful, yet it is his technology in it. After he shilled it and promoted it and told you it was effective etc. And you get confused.

MTG is engaging in an active measure. They all do. Most around Trump do for he gets carried away and he gets into trouble.

I like MTG but she is wrong here. I like what Loomer says here…makes sense…you may not like her an have issues with her but I focus on content here. This raises serious issues to consider.

‘The recent claims promoted by Patrick Byrne

@PatrickByrne

, Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG)

@mtgreenee

and other disinformation operatives about pre-filled ballots, Venezuelan hackers stealing the election, and cheat codes in Dominion voting machines are calculated disinformation tactics aimed at forcing President Trump into endorsing false election fraud narratives or even having friendly Trump AG like

@KenPaxtonTX

accused of engaging in illegal activities like seizing voting machines. This is what you call an active measure. It’s a full blown operation to entrap Donald Trump and his supporters. These hostile active measure operations were part of a coordinated strategy deployed in 2020 against Donald Trump, pushing extreme recommendations such as using the U.S. Marshals to seize election equipment. Just like the 2020 Italy Gate, the Kraken, Bethpage Ballot Trafficking, QAnon, and other fabricated stories about foreign-manufactured ballots or foreign controlled voting machines, this is also designed to trap President Trump into taking drastic actions to discredit him and his supporters. By labeling the recount process a National Emergency and imposing threats of prosecution for foreign and domestic interference, this strategy is an active measure that seeks to frame Trump as an enemy of democracy and implicate him in unlawful behavior utilizing people he’s been told he can trust who are actually working against him to push easily debunked theories… aka MTG. MTG is one of the biggest offenders of pushing these false active measures and she’s doing it on purpose to discredit Donald Trump and to entrap him into making false statements. It's part of a broader agenda to discredit his legitimate claims of illegals voting in our elections, dead people voting, illegal ballot trafficking, and unpurged voter rolls as way to provoke potentially incriminating responses by Trump supporters to reinforce the narrative that Donald Trump is “a threat to democracy” so that when he wins in November, the Democrats have an excuse to refuse to certify the election on January 6th, 2025, and to accuse him of being a conspiracy theorist. Don’t listen to MTG. Her post is factually incorrect. She has no evidence whatsoever and nobody has any evidence of the claims they are making below.’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)