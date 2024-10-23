the active measure MTG et al. putting out…they will say look he said it and we agree so we cannot move forward…and yes we will have MADNESS in US if wrong illegal things are done but we do not want to go there….you got to understand not because you ‘like’ someone, they may be good people but each has its own agenda…you and I are babies to them…not because you like someone means you cannot be objective and think…

I think this election will not end on November 5th 2024 and we are in for a very rough ride for Obama and Biden and Harris and deepstate and Cheney and Bush and McCains and Romneys and Kelly et al. wants to imprison Trump and Trump wants to imprison them for all the wrongs they did to USA e.g. Operation Crossfire Hurricane, Fast and Furious, all the illegals, the breach and treason at the US border, and him…via proper JUSTICE….so it’s all in both sides. Both sides MUST win. and there will be a loser. Be careful what we say and encourage Trump for they will use it…Republicans wasted 4 years and did nothing to clean up dead people votes, double votes, corrupt voter registers, mail ins etc. That is where they failed and will pay a price.

Active measure….know the term…

