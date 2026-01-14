kilogram of body weight oral ivermectin, once per day, with fatty food or drink for optimal absorption

The Universal Antiviral Protocol - by Adam Gaertner

Start Adam here:

“It occurred to me, that since we succeeded in making ivermectin a household name, from ‘21 onward, I haven’t actually published the full antiviral protocol that started it all, in quite some time; and in any case, all the places that I had published it - censored from Medium, censored from Patreon, offline on my own .com that was seized by the registrars for ‘misinformation’ (!!), and drafted study designs that I never published at all - they are all, presently, unavailable, save for scattered old tweets buried in the annals of history.

So, I’m going to remedy that.

This is, for anybody with an even remotely functional immune system, the first, last and only early-stage ssRNA antiviral protocol you’ll ever need. It hasn’t changed a bit since 2020 - with the possible exception of higher IVM dosage in some cases - and I have not suffered from a viral infection, for the last six years and counting, for more than a few hours. Colds, influenza, even extended and heavy Hantavirus exposure as we were in the process of making this house a home; you name it. It sure was nice to be able to work on that project with the absolute confidence that it wasn’t going to give me so much as a sniffle, much less kill me, and it didn’t. With an understanding of how a viral infection actually makes you feel “sick” - what that even is, and how much of it is the action of the viral agent itself, versus your own immune system making you feel miserable - and by taking advantage of the synergistic effects of several universally available, cheap therapeutics, one can have complete, total control over any viral ssRNA illness. That caveat is important: it’s not going to do anything for eg. a herpes zoster infection, which is DNA based, for reasons that will become clear as we walk through how and why this protocol works, and works so very quickly; but any ssRNA virus, from a coronavirus or norovirus, to an early-stage Ebola infection - with the numerous, deleterious immunomodulatory effects of an ebolavirus infection, as with any of the viral illnesses we’ll cover here, a mid- or late- stage infection is a completely different beast - but otherwise, they can, all, be promptly and almost immediately cured, when caught early, with this method.

I told Dr. Mobeen, in 2020, that the effects and mechanisms of ivermectin that we’d discovered, insofar as antiviral actions, warranted calling it “a new penicillin for viruses.” Six years, and a veritable mountain of published studies later, that has borne out in spades. The ascorbic acid component of the protocol was, by and large, lost in the shuffle; as the controlled opposition took over, managing the unstoppable wave of awareness of ivermectin, and politicizing it, to still limit its impact as best they could, all eyes were over there; trusted “influencers” covered it up and, admittedly, lied, about the equally critical other half of this protocol, and now, while ivermectin has become a household name - which, don’t get me wrong, is still a world-altering development, for those who know better than to derisively call it horse paste - the proper use, form, and power of ascorbic acid, even amongst those practitioners and people who did the research, and braved the heat over ivermectin and its use, has remained largely unknown.

I think it’s time to change that. Ivermectin alone is just this side of miraculous, offering a relatively rapid recovery from most viral illness, within a few days at the outer limits when properly dosed; but the near-instantaneous recovery offered by the proper use of ascorbic acid could, conceivably, shake the world to its foundations. Imagine a world where the typical viral illnesses are all but a thing of the past. No more flu season; no more missing days or weeks of school or work because you’re suffering in bed; the case for masks and vaccines, fraudulent as they are even now, indisputably collapsing into irrelevance across the spectrum; many of the pharma giants, that poisoned so many people, getting their richly deserved bankruptcies, as billions of dollars of investment into boutique, half-measure drugs evaporates; and many of the hospitals, the Covid murder-for-hire factories at $40k per innocent life, who generally derive a large portion of their annual revenue from the cold and flu seasons, seeing similarly well-earned collapses. Up to 650 billion healthy hours of life are lost, every year, just to respiratory viral illness alone. If you care about the GDP, that’s a 3-6% annualized jump, practically overnight. We can have that time back.

Without further ado, let’s walk through the protocol, why each component is such a revolution in treatment of viral infection, the proper forms in which they need to be used, and the immunological and microbiological explanations of how they work.

The Protocol

Ask your doctor if it’s right for you:

150 micrograms per kilogram of body weight oral ivermectin, once per day, with fatty food or drink for optimal absorption

55 milligrams per kilogram of body weight unsugared, pure, 80+ mesh ascorbic acid powder (vitamin C), per three hours, with an optional, one-time initial 110 milligram per kilogram dose for moderate to severe illness

In medical Latin, for your doctor’s consideration:

150mcg/kg ivermectin po qd with food

55mg/kg unsugared, pure, 80+ mesh ascorbic acid powder, po q3, optional 110mg/kg bolus for moderate disease, ideally on an empty stomach

That’s it! Taken in the early replication phase of any viral ssRNA infection, full symptomatic recovery is counted in seconds to minutes, not hours or days, and actual clearance of the infection - there is a very distinct difference, which quickly becomes notable at that three-hour dosing interval - should occur within a day or two.

The How

Ivermectin and ascorbic acid have very different modes of action and administration.

Ivermectin

For a broad, accessible primer on immunology in general, I covered a lot of the ground floor science in this article.

The very first element that lead us to ivermectin was its production of interferon. Interferon-alpha, the body’s primary, all-purpose antiviral signaling molecule, has numerous functions. It’s produced in an infected cell, after the activation of RIG-I/MDA5, to warn other cells in the vicinity that an infection is present. Upon release into the bloodstream, and subsequent entry to another cell via the IFNAR receptor, the recipient cell both replicates and amplifies the interferon signal, and activates the JAK-STAT pathways. Endosomes, the ordinary means by which most viruses will first be screened for entry into a cell after binding to a receptor, will not always be on high alert; receipt of an interferon signal tells the cell to put the metal detectors and the sheriff at the door, and screening of newly admitted entrants is greatly enhanced with the production of IFITM3 and TLR7, among others, which bind to the endosome and poke through it.

If one of them binds to the contents, it activates the appropriately corresponding cascade; in the case of a viral infection, viral ssRNA is detected by TLR7, and in the subsequent interferon cascade, numerous defenses in the cell, including OAS and PKR are activated; viral fusion is prohibited, the endosome becomes a lysosome (from Greek, ‘to lyse,’ or cut) the endosome is filled with proteins and chemicals that destroy the contents, and the viral entry is defeated before it can release its RNA or cause any harm to the cell. That is also the key to why this is so powerful, but only against ssRNA; DNA viruses require completely different response pathways, and often have much more evolved cloaking mechanisms that are not responsive to those immune defenses targeting ssRNA. Furthermore, infected cells are not, as a matter of course, directly destroyed by this protocol, so while there will be a temporary, useful action against eg. retroviral HIV, it will not serve as a cure in this case; here, it’s more of a short term reset button for viral load, presuming enough immune function remains for even that to occur.

HSV latency cloaking and reactivation. Cliffe, A. R., Arbuckle, J. H., & Vogel, J. L., et al. (2015). Neuronal stress pathway mediating a histone methyl/phospho switch is required for herpes simplex virus reactivation. Cell Host & Microbe, 18(6), 649–658. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chom.2015.11.004

One of the single most notable actions of ivermectin, notwithstanding all the numerous other immunomodulatory effects it exhibits, is that it induces a pronounced upregulation of interferon-responsive genes — ISG20, IFIT1, OASL, IRF9, IFI44, IFIT2 — causing millions of cells to effectively react as though they’ve been infected. This is what makes it an excellent prophylactic, to put the body on alert even before any infection has been encountered, and aids enormously in the treatment of an active infection. SARS-CoV-2, along with the vast majority of viral infections that survive long enough to give you a hard time, have numerous immunosuppressive features; suppressing the interferon response of infected cells is the ubiquitous, bottom-line, “duh” action, without which no viral infection would survive past the first cell it encountered. Ivermectin functionally and completely obviates and obliterates that, already dealing a lethal blow to practically every last ssRNA virus in existence. Our cytosolic immune systems are extremely capable, when they’re able to act: this enables them to do so. The only meaningful cost is a little more energy being expended to remain on high alert; certainly not a dealbreaker.

Ivermectin is also a potent anti-inflammatory, acting to suppress the nF-kB pathway, which helps to mitigate the body’s natural reactions to infection. Usually, along with fever, they are quite warranted and helpful, but given that most of the unpleasant symptoms of a viral infection are owed to your own immune response, rather than anything a given virus is actually doing, shutting them down is appropriate here. Thanks, but no thanks: we’re gonna do this our way.

I could digress into the numerous other actions of ivermectin, across so many different contexts - it is a core component of my cancer protocol, among many other things - but it would be outside the scope of this article. Those actions, alone amongst all the others, are enough to seal its role as a core component of this protocol. One of these days.

Ascorbic Acid

Ascorbic acid has to be one of the most misunderstood therapeutics in modern history. It’s very well known to be a general “immune booster,” and that’s about the extent to which most people know or care about it. In truth, used properly, it’s the nuclear option against viral infection, and whilst not quite so powerful elsewhere, still quite useful against other kinds of disease. It has several different modes of action, and several different methods: different amounts, in different forms, and in different contexts, will do different things; and many of the commonly available formulations seem to be, whether coincidentally or not I don’t know, specifically formulated to completely avoid its most powerful mode of action.

Which is, of course, the one we’re focusing on here.

Put the Emergen-C down and back away slowly.

How often do you see a wild animal with a cold? Not often. At some point in human history, we lost the function of the GULO gene, which provided us all the ascorbic acid we could ever need, and a great deal more during the course of an infection. I’ve long wondered what evolutionary advantage could possibly have been gained from that loss. The leading theory is that there was enough of it in the average proto-human’s diet, so there was no selective pressure against the random mutation that took it out; maybe the energy saved in not producing it became decisive at some bottleneck in our distant past. Maybe that bottleneck. Maybe it just happened to be a feature of those very few people that survived, and with no need for it, life went on.

However, after centuries of the arms race between viruses and the human immune system, and in the current era of lab-engineered bioweapons freely circulating amongst the unwashed masses, it’s starting to be missed. Maybe we’ll get it back. Failing that… we make do.

Absorption: the missing link

The first thing to understand about ascorbic acid is how it’s absorbed. There’s two primary methods of administration: oral, through the stomach and GI tract, and IV, directly into the bloodstream. Mainstream medical practice, where it acknowledges it at all, tends to hold that its most powerful effects are only accessible with enormous, intravenous doses.

They’re half right.

In the duodenum and jejunum, AA is first absorbed into the bloodstream by the SVCT1/2 transporters. There’s a lot of them, and absorption can be extremely rapid - not quite, but functionally almost as fast as an actual injection - if you want it to be, and if you account for a just a couple of the minor pitfalls that have almost completely locked away its most potent effects.

The first is easy: surface area. It doesn’t matter how much you take at once, if all those molecules can’t reach the transporters in time. I’ll explain the finer points of dosing soon, but for now, suffice to say that it enters a whole new realm of effect above a certain threshold dose; the instantaneous availability in the blood, of a great number of those ascorbic acid molecules, is central to the most useful effects. When taken in chewable or pill form, it’s compressed into a tight mass that is only slowly broken down in the stomach and made available to the body. Not to knock its dietary and general immune ‘boosting’ functions; it still has its place in that form; but you’re not going to see the best of it.

The second is much more insidious: sugar! The gut is an oxidizing - acidic - environment, and the secondary GLUT transporter, which picks up the oxidized form, dehydroascorbic acid, also transports sugars, and preferentially so! “Sugars” aren’t entirely what you might think. We’re not just talking about refined glucose or powdered sugars; carbohydrates in their totality, bread for example, are in fact sugars, at least insofar as that transporter is concerned, once the stomach is done with them. Carbohydrates are practically ubiquitous: if you have two grams of ascorbic acid in your stomach, and fifty grams of bread, that ascorbic acid is just going to have to wait its turn. That dramatically lowers the instantaneously available dose to cross into the bloodstream.

In short, if you’re looking at a Vitamin C supplement, check if there’s sugars or carbohydrates in it. Those nutrition labels are there for a reason. And if there is - more power to you for the slow, generalized immune boost - but throw it out if you want the best that it has to offer.

Bread lines like you’ve never seen them.

The next thing to understand is the plethora of actions and uses it has in the body. There’s so many that it’s hard to know where to start: it’s an immunomodulatory anti-inflammatory, an anti-oxidant, a simple chemical acid, and most critically, among many others, it’s the acidic fuel that your neutrophils run on.

Neutrophils have several modes of attack. The first, and most useful, is phagocytosis. When you consider the scale of a single virion, versus any given neutrophil, the difference is downright titanic; a virion might as well be gazing up at Godzilla. However, it’s not just one virion: it’s millions or billions of them. Healthy neutrophils float around the blood, and if they encounter a virion, they will eat it, and destroy it. That ‘destroying’ part consumes ascorbic acid. Once the body realizes it’s got an infection, which isn’t instant - generally, that signaling takes a day or two to even reach the lymph nodes and set off the chain reaction - it also sends neutrophil production into overdrive, which further depletes the ambient ascorbic acid available to any given neutrophil. You may be more familiar with them as the gooey white pus occasionally seen in an infection: that’s a graveyard of millions of your best soldiers, and to end up there, they will, upon running out of fuel, go kamikaze, literally exploding and casting out their DNA as a trap, in a process called NETosis. It’s a neat trick, and an honorable last act, but as you might imagine, it makes an inflammatory mess, and it isn’t the best use of their faculties.

If only they had what they needed to carry on!

Left: Useful. Right: Not so much.

Another interesting mechanism, albeit not particularly relevant here, is “frustrated phagocytosis.” When the neutrophil extends its pseudopods to engulf and consume a target, generally, they will meet and encircle it; while that process is occurring, the production of the oxidative burst, via the NADPH pathway, is occurring in parallel. Think of it like saliva; you smell something tasty, you open your mouth, and independent of whatever your jaw is doing, your mouth is filling with saliva. If it can’t engulf its target, that process doesn’t stop - it just releases all that oxidative “saliva” externally instead. This tends to happen with flat bacterial biofilms, or larger organisms like fungi, that it simply can’t get its jaws around. Virions are tiny, so that doesn’t happen here, but … well, now you know. I love neutrophils. 🥰

A high dose of ascorbic acid is rocket fuel to the neutrophil population. Even before the body has commenced their overproduction, there’s a good number of them around; they’re the ones we want to fuel up. With a sufficient threshold dose, chemotaxis and phagocytosis increase substantially: they wake up and get to work, and each individual neutrophil lasts a lot longer in doing so.

Within minutes, or sometimes seconds, with an appropriate dose - while 55mg/kg is a good baseline for your typical respiratory illnesses, some of the earliest scientific works in the 20th century had hypothesized different doses, some substantially higher, being needed for different pathogens of differing severities - viremia is completely and utterly obliterated, the inflammatory and oxidative immune response that generates most of the symptoms of illness is rapidly shut down, and very few free virions remain in the blood. The only source of them from that point forward is the already-infected cells that are producing them - this protocol does not directly attack the infected cells - it is, effectively, a hard reset of one’s viral load, and an inflammatory off-switch. Now you see them: now you don’t. It’s that fast.

It’s incredibly interesting how this protocol, or ones approximating it, seem to cyclically recur across history, from Klenner, Pauling, and others over time: while Klenner cited 65mg/kg, and Pauling different doses for different diseases, it would seem that this keeps being rediscovered independently over the years, and then buried, discovered again, buried again… and here we stand in 2025, having witnessed the latest efforts to bury it again first hand. Maybe we can end that cycle. Flu season simply does not need to be. Not even for a minute.

Form

Of course, to come back to where we started, these effects can only occur if the correct form of it was taken in the first place. If you’ve been following along, there are two properties we need for useful oral absorption: a very high dose, and in tiny, accessible particles. This is not, at all, an easy-to-come-by formulation; most preparations are either powdered and sugared to mix into a drink, and necessarily so, to defeat the incredibly bitter taste of it, or in compressed pill forms that greatly limit the speed of absorption.

No, we need something special: high-mesh, ideally 80+, pure, unsugared ascorbic acid powder. It can still be taken in a drink, although it’s going to taste extremely unpleasant; 000 gel or vegetable capsules are available, and they generally hold about a gram of powder each, give or take. There are also specialized devices available to fill a lot of them at once. If you can find pre-made capsules of plain powder, even better, although they’re probably going to be rabidly overpriced - but your kitchen will thank you.

Not what it looks like, officer!

The Drawbacks

Of course, nothing is ever quite that easy. However, the drawbacks are, depending on one’s health, relatively quite mild. Ivermectin has practically none: some have reported mild nausea, but on the whole, it has one of the best safety records of any drug in history - even the WHO wanted to hand it out to everyone, at least until it threatened the Covid agenda. Ascorbic acid has a couple of main issues.

For starters, high oral doses of it, especially on an empty stomach, will typically cause some temporarily stomach upset. It is, after all, acid. There are basic forms of it available, such as sodium ascorbate; the drawback, of course, being that the body must first process them before being able to use them, thereby mitigating the mechanism by which we see that maximal benefit. That extends throughout the GI tract, and while every person is different, 55mg/kg is approximately at, or ever so slightly below, what is generally referred to as bowel tolerance; much above there, and the kidneys will rapidly expel it in the form of diarrhea, which can also be dehydrating. Fortunately, if it does happen, it’s a one-time event per dose. It is processed and expelled, whether immediately or in the ordinary slow course of metabolism, by the kidneys; it may be inappropriate for people with significant kidney dysfunction or disease, and it may exacerbate existing GI disease or injuries such as ulcers.

As with all of the protocols I’ve published, you should be aware that I am neither:

A doctor;

Your doctor;

nor informed, at all, about the specifics of your body or medical condition;

and, as such, I cannot provide you personalized medical advice, and this article should not be construed as such. You should always talk to your doctor before considering, starting or stopping any treatment. It’s not just a disclaimer; while your awareness of this is half the battle, the other half is your doctor’s awareness. We’ve seen the yawning gulf that can develop between the people and the medical profession; especially during Covid, as the medical field was saturated with propaganda and fraudulent studies; bringing this information to your doctor, such that they might read, learn, and apply this knowledge, maybe eventually publish some case studies, or maybe even start to speak up and inform others, is where we eventually start to cross the line from public awareness into institutional practice.

For the interested clinicians among you, I have several elucidating case studies attesting to the effect that I could share privately. Please reach out if you’d like to discuss it. I have also, many times, considered and been asked about offering consultations for particularly complex or difficult cases. While I have to draw a bright red line at offering personal medical advice, I have occasionally worked closely with practitioners to guide their understanding and implementations of my and others’ protocols, and I could generally be available to take on particularly difficult scientific questions or projects, where others might not have the time, ability or inclination. If you think this is something that you or your patients might need, or benefit from, please feel free to reach out.

The world turns…

We’ve been around this rodeo twice now. Once, for ivermectin for Covid, and once for the fenbendazole-ivermectin+ protocol for cancer. We’ve seen the onslaught of propaganda; the falsified studies, the propaganda, the expert debunkings, the propaganda, the false poison control reports, and did I mention the propaganda?! - that will be unleashed. We all saw that. What also happened, in equal force, albeit far more insidious, was the proliferation of controlled opposition and limited hangouts. The formula is, by now, pretty clean. Pick a designated hero: give that person the airtime, the controversy, the hearings, the swarms of trolls and sycophants both; make sure, that even as they suck all the oxygen out of the room from those who were otherwise getting it done, and as they play the hero of the people, that they utterly discredit and beclown themselves, and the work itself, professionally, to insulate the field at large from any thoughts of serious adoption; become the face of it, and once your hero is firmly settled into that role, set about actively, perhaps openly sabotaging and destroying the people that had necessitated such drastic measures in the first place.

Can you believe that we’ve been doing this for nearly six years? The impacts of what we have done over time, on all these different fronts, one post, one call, one conversation at a time, are immense, as are the depths that have been plumbed in opposition. They’ve had a lot of time, a lot of years, a lot of experience and a lot of AI cycles to perfect the numerous strategies to limit these impacts. Ivermectin got through because we made it inevitable; that sabotage ensured that the other half of this protocol did not. Fenbendazole et al are getting through, because, you guessed it, we made it inevitable - educating 10,000 people a day, with your testimonies and help, and alongside the years-long efforts of Dr. Makis and the thousands of lives that he has saved, it couldn’t have been any other way. Having started up with the very same tactics of co-option against that cancer protocol, this time they were headed off at the pass, and the response has been to utterly fragment, atomize and demoralize the entire medical freedom community, to completely lock down the discussion with censorship and suppression, newly supercharged for the modern era by the sheer competence of one Elon Musk, and steer the conversation around cancer treatment into billions more for mRNA research.

I don’t know exactly how we defeat that machine this time. I have some ideas, and in the face of what seems to be an pretty airtight regime of censorship now, I do know that we’re not going to do it alone. This protocol, notwithstanding the mild difficulty in obtaining and administering ascorbic acid in the proper form - for now, anyhow, because if history is any indication, then at least the Indian pharmas will probably pick it up pretty quickly, but it’s not going to be at your local drug store - works very, very quickly; whether you are a practitioner, seeing a new sick patient every day, or just a girl with a cold, it takes literally all of five minutes, or less, to see it work. You could, conceivably, keep some on hand, give it to a patient as they walk in with a cold, and by the time you’re done coding it, they’re bright as day and wondering how on Earth you did that! As they say - see something, say something. Speak up and tell a friend or two, share this article, share what you’ve learned with whomsoever might be inclined to listen, and maybe share it with a few that aren’t. A lot of needless misery will be stopped, lives will be saved, and all the right people will be hopping mad about it once we hit that critical mass again and the balance sheets start to suffer.

And while you are here, we still need your support. You may or may not have caught my last “article.” For those of you who helped us through that, those of you who are still supporting us, and those that asked if we still need your help, you should know that thanks to you, we raised exactly what we needed - no more, no less - to survive what otherwise could well have been the end of us, there and then. We deeply appreciate that. It gets lonely out here sometimes, and we can’t even tell you what it meant that you were there for us. If it’s not one thing, it’s another, and we are far from our best while we struggle through one day to the next. Winter is coming - as of the last week, of fifteen degree nights and the first sprinklings of snow, and looking at 4-14 inches from today, it’s pretty much here - and we are not hardly ready for it. We made it through one catastrophe, but without the resources we need to truly prepare for the winter out here, much less the maintenance and rebuilding of the operational infrastructure that we should be doing besides, we’re still staring down the next. If you have the means, we still very much need your support.”

