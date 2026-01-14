Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
It doesn't take Sherlock's avatar
It doesn't take Sherlock
5m

One thing I do differently is use Ascorbyl Palmitate, a fat-based vitamin C, versus ascorbic acid. The former is more bioavailable. [Might be why the rec above is to eat a fatty food.] We use with zinc orotate and vitamin D for good cell uptake. Anytime anyone in the household 'gets the sniffles', we all just make sure to take the combo. Has worked well for the past few years. Haven't gotten past a "2" on a 1-10 sickness scale.

Reply
Share
Henry Katz's avatar
Henry Katz
8m

Do we not need Zn with IVM as the ionophore?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture