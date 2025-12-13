Advice to POTUS Trump (I agree with Dr. Roger Hodkinson, a brother of mine from another mother): "The ONLY solution is for POTUS to say: “I was lied to by Fauci/Colonel Birxx. I trusted them & their
lies were unforgiveable”. “I deeply regret my role in the mandates and mRNA vaccine catastrophe, and extend my sincere apologies to the many victims. I ask for your forgiveness” – said on national TV
unscripted, contritely with empathy.
“Today I have replaced Susie Wales to remove any hidden influence of Big Pharma on HHS, CDC and FDA”.
People will then forgive him for his humility, and his star will rise to greater heights.
This must be done BEFORE the science is irrefutable.
Then and only then will he get on Rushmore.”
What is your opinion?
If you can advise POTUS Trump on how to fix the disaster of mRNA vaccine by Malone Bourla Pfizer Moderna et al., what would you tell him to say and do?
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
So lie to us to save his own ass!!!’ Congressional hearings on the harms were going on since February 2020. His co hands are not clean.
The key word is “humility”. This should have been done during the campaign. He just invited Bourla to the White House and publicly shook his hand. President Trump and his chief of staff,Susie Wiles, cannot be trusted. They are both shills for Big Pharma. It is heartbreaking.