African American model Amber Rose said we voting for Trump because we are no longer BRAINWASHED! "Is Donald Trump not for women's rights issues? He's trying to make America great again that's for
women too, right?" When asked if she would vote for 45 still after the 34 charges, she said "“Nope, not at all. I will still vote for Donald Trump,” Rose shared, before the journalist interjected, “Do
you think it will help his chances to get reelected?”
“I think it helps him more. I think it actually helps him. I think people see the injustice in what happened and they wanna vote for him more than ever,” the rapper’…
https://x.com/i/status/1799462347674919266
If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewsiton, New York
14092
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
All 3 candidates are sexually corrupt. But that’s precisely why they were accepted by the establishment:
Bill Clinton didn’t go jail for paying Paula Jones $850,000 to keep quiet.
Trump, seen in parties with Epstein, paid hundreds of thousands of dollars of hush-money to Stormy Daniels and other prostitutes, while Joe Biden abused even employees such as Tara Reid. 1
They make Bobby Kennedy look like a monk.
There's no perfect candidate. There will never be.
We are always forced to chose between lesser evils.
Elections have become a menu to minimize harm, never to maximize prosperity.
The biggest problem with Bobby, apart from those outlined above, is that he has presented no team to cover all the positions which depend on a new president.
Chances are that most of them will be covered by ‘old fellas’ from the Democratic Party, many against his own platform.
Bobby will subtract more votes from Trump than from Biden, because for some reason I can't figure out, the right is more awakened and sensitive to the global government agenda than the left, and that means that Bobby would get more votes from the center-right than the center-left.
Some even question if that is precisely why he is still alive, being denied Secret Service protection as a registered presidential candidate: whether he knows it or not, he might be fulfilling an indirect role in making Biden win.
16 laws we need to exit Extermination Planet
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison
If we don’t succeed, prepare for their 6-sword lethal plan fully exposed here:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-plan-revealed
Music to my ears!
(Meaning: Amber Rose's unexpected statements on video in support of President Trump.)