Luigi Mangione cold-blooded killer of CEO of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson must be charged first degree murder, hung, executed & fast; don't go killing CEOs; kill Obamacare legislatively! we

I have come to learn in USA nothing is as it seems, in fact anywhere, but COVID has taught me that everything around me is a lie and most people are liars and fraudsters and con-artists and there is an ulterior motive, always is, just I/we have not figured it out yet. But will with time. So, I must approach this same and grant him innocence until it is proven that he is guilty. And truth be told, he may well turn out to not be the shooter. That the real shooter is still on the loose. It could be. I have realized that while heinous as it was, I cannot rush to judgement until it is bullet proof decided with facts and tested in the court of law. And if a jury of his peers finds him guilty and the facts show that he was in fact the shooter and did kill the CEO, then he must pay the punishment meted out by the courts.

Until then, he is innocent. My anger over situation, my emotions must not cloud my thinking. So, I apologize for my rush to judgement, and I got caught up with most of us, in the madness of it all. If I can wake up today and begin realizing that my government, my DoD, my Pentagon are the ones flying those drones reported across USA, and we are being made assess of having people running around like headless chickens talking a whole load of shit in media, having the public panicked, and our DoD for its ulterior motive e.g. a Patriot Act 2.0 on additional grab of our liberty and more restrictions, then Luigi could well turn out to not be the shooter. All things are possible.

Remember the lies about the Gulf of Tonkin incident that got us into the Vietnam war that cost us tens of thousands of soldiers? A pure lie.

During comments to reporters on 6 August, Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara lied when he denied knowledge of the nature of the provocative OPLAN 34A raids, which were organized and overseen by his department. Three days earlier he had told the President that some of the raids had led to the 2 August attack on the Maddox.

