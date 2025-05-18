credit rating possible, and brings the 116-year-old agency into line with its rivals.’ Moody’s had been a holdout in keeping U.S. sovereign debt at the highest credit rating possible, and brings the 116-year-old agency into line with its rivals. Standard & Poor’s downgraded the U.S. to AA+ from AAA in August 2011, and Fitch Ratings also cut the U.S. rating to AA+ from AAA, in August 2023.’

Massive deficit

The U.S. is running a massive budget deficit as interest costs for Treasury debt continued to rise due to a combination of higher rates and more principal debt to finance. The fiscal deficit in the year that began October 1 is already running at $1.05 trillion, 13% higher than a year ago. Revenue from tariffs helped shave some of the imbalance last month.

In its statement accompanying the downgrade, Moody’s analysts wrote that, “If the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is extended, which is our base case, it will add around $4 trillion to the federal fiscal primary (excluding interest payments) deficit over the next decade.”

“As a result, we expect federal deficits to widen, reaching nearly 9% of GDP by 2035, up from 6.4% in 2024, driven mainly by increased interest payments on debt, rising entitlement spending and relatively low revenue generation,” Moody’s said. ″We anticipate that the federal debt burden will rise to about 134% of GDP by 2035, compared to 98% in 2024.″⁣

The Moody’s downgrade came as the GOP-led House Budget Committee on Friday rejected a sweeping tax cut package as part of President Donald Trump’s economic agenda, including extending tax cuts first enacted in 2017.’

Moody's lowers U.S. credit rating to 'Aa1'