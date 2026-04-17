After the 170 Iranian children were killed in Minab by the tomahawk missile under dry-drunk sexual predator Hegseth, when this is over I want him investigated for war crimes & for him to be jailed for
for life if found guilty...I agree with Megyn Kelly, this guy is one fraud pretense sicko, we have all the US female soldiers, word is they detest serving under this sexual deviant; ask his mother
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Stop with the insane propaganda! That was not a school! It was IRGCN facility. The school was taken over by the IRGCN. It was a legitimate target!