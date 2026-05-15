NOTHING, tell them fuck off with their fraud.

This is to hamper Trump, he needs to tell them fuck off, like Obama told CDC and FDA to fuck off in 2009 with their H1N1 they were trying to hang around his neck, in 2009, H1N1 was the real COVID they tried but Obama was wise…only a Trump would have fallen for a fraud COVID and he did in 2020 and a deadly Malone Bourla Bancel RFK Jr. Pfizer Moderna Sahin BioNTech Weissman et al. mRNA gene platform so called vaccine…it is for that I wished we had Obama in 2020, just for that. I argue we would have not had COVID…

we would have had no lockdowns, no masks, no vaccine. I do not think even Hilary would have fallen for it. Trump did trust his counsel and believe them…Obama saw the game, however, and decided no way they were gonna fuck his Presidency. Trump fell hook, line, and sinker. How? How come? March 9th 2020 he Trump said NO lockdowns, March 15/16th 2020 he allowed full lockdowns…6 days…in those 6 days someone or something turned Trump…who or what? 6 days in 2020 changed the world forever. our lives were fucked and still is for RFK Jr. is now the real champion of mRNA vaccine…

What? RFK Jr. turned?

Seems so. mRNA vaccine deadly as it is remains on market, right?

RFK Jr. is allowing mRNA vaccine deadly as it is, to stay on market, refusing to end the 1986 Childhood vaccine injury Act, and refusing to end the PREP Act liability indemnity shield that protects all the criminals…linked to COVID…or any such fraud ‘pandemic’…(we never had a pandemic, never, ever)…who would have thunk RFK Jr. would be Mr. mRNA vaccine? Prasad has turned out to be the smartest, jumping ship. I actually like him NOW. He has some smarts too…

Ask yourself:

2009 and H1N1 ‘SWINE flu’: why did Obama (and Biden as he was VPOTUS then) shut down the ‘pandemic’ response for H1N1? Why did Obama shut down CDC & order NO testing, NO reporting of infections, cases, hospitalizations? why?

Because NONE of the people had swine flu and Obama realized they were beginning to take apart his Presidency…so he shut CDC and all of it down…no podiums, no testing, nothing…

As I have argued, Trump was CHOSEN to be the one, he was the ONE, to bring COVID….no one else…

would have….

debate me on that if you got stones…

Love him and support him as I do. They ‘studied’ him and knew he would fall for it, OWS and all, mRNA vaccine and all…

Why did CDC conspire to daily write such corrupted MMWR non-science bogus reports and damage Trump yet went silent in Obama’s H1N1 2009 fraud swine flu affair?

Simple questions and ask yourself ‘why’? For the CDC actions in 2009 and 2020 had very different outcomes for the POTUS’s involved…CDC has in the past and today been the junkyard dog of the Democrat party…doing its dirty work against the American people…now seems CDC is the junkyard dog of the Republicans, doing the dirty work of HHS…that is blocking for daddy Trump on mRNA vaccine…

did I just say that?

CDC must be shut down…