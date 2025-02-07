In fact, OWS, the lockdowns, and the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Wiesman et al. mRNA gene injection KILLED. OWS and the mRNA vaccine killed, and POTUS Trump knows this. This report was written to give him praise when there is ZERO evidence that there was any benefit, only HELL. This report as I have written prior, must be scrubbed and reworded. That congressional report, while it had other conclusions that aligned with the facts and still not comprehensive, this one statement was the crown-jewel and it is and was flat WRONG, it was bogus, and the congress people should be ashamed and shamed publicly for they lied to the American people. Is this what we mean by quid pro quo? Was this report put out there for the record to praise a devastating OWS and mRNA vaccine to give the impetus to do more? More to come?

I challenge the writers, the congresspersons who wrote this to show us the evidence that OWS, the mRNA vaccine, the lockdown etc., saved any lives. Just one life. Show us that evidence.

FINAL REPORT: COVID Select Concludes 2-Year Investigation, Issues 500+ Page Final Report on Lessons Learned and the Path Forward - United States House Committee on Oversight and Accountability