Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jon Parks's avatar
Jon Parks
40m

Settle down. He is NOT going anywhere. He does need to quit using Government provided devices as they are most definitely compromised. Trump needs to get his own people to put together a system that the cabinet can confidently communicate privately on. This stops when that happens. Why are you, of all people, feeding into the lies?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Esther's avatar
Esther
43m

President Trump said on Monday at the White House Pete is not going anywhere.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture