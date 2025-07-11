Should Malone not be placed under oath in proper testimony with many on my Horsemen’s list to answer for his role in the deadly mRNA technology and what he knew about the harms and when and about his many lies and deception? When Malone knew about the reverse transcription that is so deadly to humanity yet continued to shill and lie about the benefits of the mRNA vaccine:

Is this not logical? To question him? No one is questioning him? Come on, I do not mean DEL ha ha ha ha, or EPOCH’s Jan ha ha ha ha or CHD ha ha ha or Brownstone ha ha ha…these peoples or entities are/were not real reporters or interested in truth, just money, grift and more money….I am so sorry today I did so many interviews with them, they were only pimping off of me making donor money…using me and others…we never got one penny as they preyed on donors. Still doing it.

The decision to give Malone type an ACIP role stinks to high heavens and makes no sense and smells. Many more capable people were overlooked who are not grifters and grafters and con men or women. Who did not prey on the susceptible population donor money. Should proper courts and juries (not the dog and pony conflicted laughable congress or senate hearings) be called to examine exactly what went wrong in COVID, who did what, who benefitted, to examine the fraud over-cycled PCR manufactured fake ‘lie of asymptomatic transmission’ COVID (yes, many high-risk elderly and population were hit with something, a poison? a toxin? a chemical? and suffered, yes no doubt something was released); should this not be the case? To examine the deadly medical response of isolation, abuse of our elderly and peoples, the deadly sedation with propofol, midazolam, lorazepam, fentanyl, dia-morphine etc., kidney and liver toxic Remdesivir, DNR orders, dehydration, malnourishment, denial of effective treatments, the deadly ventilator that killed most who were put on ventilators? Should we not be examining that?

McCullough is again right, that the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. Pfizer et al. mRNA death vaccine killed way more persons than any so called COVID virus **wink wink**; see this stack, worth the read:

Vaccine Deaths Far Outnumber SARS-CoV-2 Infection Fatalities

‘By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Steve Gruber is among a growing number of media anchors who becoming very frustrated in the US government continuing to purchase and discard unwanted COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. McCullough gave a simple “no” to any more shots for any person at this point. Gruber asked about the balance of deaths and McCullough did the quick math.

COVID-19 deaths with a COVID-19 test PCR or antigen at any time: 1,229,590. If adjudication applied to each case for cause of death, according to McCullough ~10% would be determined to be death due to SARS-CoV-2 infection. That puts the estimate at 122,959 viral deaths. He said at least have of deaths can be thrown out off the top because no pneumonia was on the charts according the National Center for Health Statistics.

Vaccine deaths being reported to VAERS largely by doctors who believe the injection directly led to death: 19,417. Considering that this represents only a fraction of deaths a conservative under reporting multiplier from FDA testimony (Dr David Wiseman) is 30. So 30 x 19,417 = 582,510 estimated COVID-19 vaccine deaths.

Unless better data and assumptions emerge, it is a reasonable conclusion that vaccination resulted in far more (4.7 fold greater) deaths than the infection it was designed to prevent.’

I have said many times, with proper courts and juries and legal processes and judges and let them do the examination and decide, then we impose harsh punishment t all those who brought us the fraud COVID and benefitted and caused deaths with the deadly response and the deadly mRNA vaccine…

