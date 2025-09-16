Her name is Diella, meaning sunshine in Albanian, and she will be responsible for all public procurement, Prime Minister Edi Rama said Thursday. During the summer, Rama mused that one day the country could have a digital minister and even an AI prime minister, but few thought that day would come around so quickly.

Yet maybe because it is such a corrupt nation, it needs this to remove all human touch from anything. Boy oh boy! I guess context and all the issues around human intelligence and understanding and decision making is out the door for Albania. They cannot even trust themselves.

I am for AI in terms of using the computational power for trustworthy predictive algorithms that could augment human decision making for the appropriate cost-effective resource allocation. But not this. Yet maybe it is how this is reported. Maybe if they said they had a minister for that portfolio, yet the full tendering will be fed into the algorithm models for decision making. But to couch it as no human interaction makes it laughable.

Your view? A harbinger of more things to come?

Albania appoints world’s first AI-made minister

Diella, who is powered by artificial intelligence, will handle public procurement.

“Diella is the first member not physically present, but virtually created by artificial intelligence,” he told party members. Rama stated that decisions on tenders would be taken “out of the ministries” and placed in the hands of Diella, who is “the servant of public procurement.” He said the process will be “step-by-step,” but Albania will be a country where public tenders are “100 percent incorruptible and where every public fund that goes through the tender procedure is 100 percent legible.” “This is not science fiction, but the duty of Diella,” he said. Diella has already been introduced to Albanian citizens as she powers the country’s e-Albania platform, which allows citizens to access almost all government services digitally. She even has an avatar, appearing as a young woman dressed in traditional Albanian clothing. Diella will evaluate tenders and have the right to "hire talents here from all over the world," while breaking down "the fear of prejudice and rigidity of the administration." Albania has long battled with corruption, particularly in public administration and in the area of public procurement. The matter has been repeatedly highlighted by the European Union in its annual rule of law reports.

