Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
4h

The question that needs to be answered is the following. Who is deciding which databases are unbiased and truthful and not have been corrupted. Garbage in garbage out and who controls the AI programs and for what goals?

Janet Hofbauer
21m

Albania must have gone insane to have a AI prime minister. You feed the thing junk no wonder it will be a sad state of affairs Americans in their standard diets with ingredients of chemicals and things that one cannot pronounce. I wonder what drugs the pharama will push on this thing? Will it be exposed to pharma advertising every 3 seconds or not? If it has a corrupted mind how money does it want and how power want? Will the corruption ever end with the seeking of power fame and glory. When will it reach a narcasitic behavior pattern and a ego larger than the planet? They think it will be unbiased it will want to take the people to the hilt and take their money for their girlfriend or boyfriend in AI or physical! It will be on a shopping spree with no checks and balances since it needs feed the ego. This will be a learning experience biased large egos with a large wallet with many properties and assets.

