Airlines etc. are tossing around flying with one pilot in cockpit; this is not an option and should not be considered and FAA and airline industry must commit today to this being a non-issue
especially given the recent rash of cardiac arrests before and after flights of pilots who have been COVID vaccinated, being 'incapacitated in flight' with a few having actually died
FAA and DOT and the airline industry must move to protect the pilots by ruling out myocarditis before they fly.
The goal is to eliminate commercial air travel. They are attacking it from multitudes of angles including making it as inconvenient as possible, reducing the number of planes and pilots to fly them and to make it too scary for many to contemplate using.
All pilots who have gotten vaxed should NOT be flying solo in the cockpit due to the possibility of sudden death can occur postvax.
The FAA has to follow the proven science that these shots are harmful.