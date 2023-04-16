Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
Apr 16, 2023

The goal is to eliminate commercial air travel. They are attacking it from multitudes of angles including making it as inconvenient as possible, reducing the number of planes and pilots to fly them and to make it too scary for many to contemplate using.

Eugene
Apr 16, 2023

All pilots who have gotten vaxed should NOT be flying solo in the cockpit due to the possibility of sudden death can occur postvax.

The FAA has to follow the proven science that these shots are harmful.

