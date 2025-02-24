that DOGE is targeting do not include the ones that have made Elon Musk into the world’s richest man through government subsidies.

Tesla became the best-selling EV in the U.S. largely, if not entirely, on government subsidies, as have many of his other companies, especially SpaceX, which ONLY sells its products (rockets, satellites, etc.) to the U.S. Government, and are 100% funded via U.S. taxpayer dollars.”

Start AJR in entirety here and I ask you to comment:

AJR

AJR

2h

“I believe it. They’re despicable people who have ZERO LOYALTY to the American people! This game they’re playing is much bigger than anyone thinks. Much, much bigger!

Here’s what I’d like to know:

February 13, 2025

“Who is Investigating Elon Musk’s $Billions in Government Contracts? 5 Inspectors General Who Were Investigating Musk’s Government Contracts Fired”

As Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continue to target agencies to eliminate “government spending waste”, apparently these agencies and programs that DOGE is targeting do not include the ones that have made Elon Musk into the world’s richest man through government subsidies.

Tesla became the best-selling EV in the U.S. largely, if not entirely, on government subsidies, as have many of his other companies, especially SpaceX, which ONLY sells its products (rockets, satellites, etc.) to the U.S. Government, and are 100% funded via U.S. taxpayer dollars.

Since just SpaceX alone has received about $20 billion from the U.S. federal government, we can be sure that NASA will NOT be one of the agencies targeted by Musk.

Of these 5 Inspectors General who were investigating the use of federal funds in Musk’s companies and then fired that Texas Rep. Casar mentioned, one that was not mentioned by Casar was the Inspector General of USAID, who was also investigating Musk for funds he received through USAID.

He too was just fired, this week.

This is exactly why I play the “Devils Advocate.”

Everything isn’t always what it seems!

AJR”