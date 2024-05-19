Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price (left) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (right); look, I struggled to drink coffee for could someone not tell this lunatic Price her hair was not 'on right' as she
accused cough cough ** selling classified secrets to chinese sex kitten cough cough** SwallowWELL of being a RACIST...yes, do grab your popcorn, as it is getting nice and toasty up there in swampy DC
‘An online feud has erupted between two East Bay Democrats, Rep. Eric Swalwell and Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price. Swalwell criticized the embattled prosecutor as “soft on crime” and Price implied in a retort that his remarks were racist.’
Christ, can’t a brother not get a break one good morning to have his cup of coffee? must I hurl and swear at the same time? Good grief!
Look, between these 2 nutjobs, we cannot knock 13 IQ points out of them…the level of stupidity is breath taking and causes dimwit nincompoop Rochelle Walensky to blush…
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I actually miss the days of James Bowie, and we had duels between politicians 😕
We grew complacent and in the time that past from 1980 to present allowed this to become so mixed up.
To change things now would require strength and patience.
INSANITY REIGNS SUPREME IN THE DEMOCRAT PARTY