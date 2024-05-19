‘An online feud has erupted between two East Bay Democrats, Rep. Eric Swalwell and Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price. Swalwell criticized the embattled prosecutor as “soft on crime” and Price implied in a retort that his remarks were racist.’

Christ, can’t a brother not get a break one good morning to have his cup of coffee? must I hurl and swear at the same time? Good grief!

Look, between these 2 nutjobs, we cannot knock 13 IQ points out of them…the level of stupidity is breath taking and causes dimwit nincompoop Rochelle Walensky to blush…