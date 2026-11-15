If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

You can support via my postal mailing address:

Dr. Paul Alexander

150 South 8th Street, unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

POTUS Trump, as much as I support you and admire you and want you to win, you have been a catastrophic failure to USA! This term 2, first 2 years, pure miserable failure. I can point to nothing successful! I could say the border is closed that by itself would have been stunning but to get there your Noem (Miss hair extensions needs to give us back each dollar of the fucking 220 million she took) and policy brutalized people, good people too in the mix and handed you your loss among other things. You yourself now say you went too far. Imagine that. You knew all along it was wrong, the ICE immigration polices. How would you make people whole who paid at the hands of it? Tell us what went too far?

Will take decades, for Republicans to regain footing…2028 electoral map in Democrat favor, White House too. Trumps DOGE, tariffs, cover up of Epstein pedophilia to hide men in his orbit (only thing I could come up with), ICE shootings due to Noem and her kickback crooked bag man lover Corey, continued deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine killing people, DC Trump orbit seeming corruption, self-enrichment, building arches and ballrooms to self and likely kickbacks and insider benefits contracts etc., devastating cost of living, poor economy, devastating failed lost Iran war etc. etc. etc. have caused this and if Trump orbit et al. do not reverse course, Democrats will win more in 2028 and White House. Trump must now reverse course and do opposite from all he did the last 2 years for NOTHING worked…like all the fuckers did to us in COVID in their policies e.g. lockdowns and school closures, and 6 foot and masks etc., NOTHING worked! All we needed to do was NOTHING! for a fake non-existent non-pandemic. All of COVID was a lie, 100% of it!

‘FAA Administrator Sean Duffy said over the weekend that no air traffic controllers or critical safety personnel were cut.

“We protected roles that are critical to safety,” Department of Transportation spokesperson Halee Dobbins said Wednesday. “On the layoffs, these were probationary employees — meaning they had only been at the FAA for less than two years, represented less than 1% of FAA’s more than 45,000 employees.”

Philip Mann, a former FAA certified technician, said whether someone’s position is defined as “critical to safety” can come down to whether that person is authorized to perform a certified inspection of the equipment being worked on.’