Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Anthony Tasker's avatar
Anthony Tasker
1h

Holy smokes … Are you really against ICE kicking out the illegal immigrants??? And do you really think that DOGE did not expose massive corruption??? What about Trump and Musk starting that investment fund for every baby born in the USA ? Don't you think that was good ? Do you really believe that the war against Iran was lost or did not dislodge a dangerous hostile global power ? I know Kennedy has been a disappointment but he did at least reduce the vaccine schedule for kids,, and he has at least started to put less unnecessary toxins in the food.. there's less food coloring now … I mean up until Trump it has Only gone the other way … f#÷@% when is spell check going to figure out there's no such word as tge??? How much AI , sorry SI, di we need ?

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7 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Janet Hofbauer's avatar
Janet Hofbauer
1h

Over the years why was nothing done for upgrade airports all across the united states no matter party affiliation the money seems to go elsewhere never where intended serious down play dumming down. It seems infrastructure of water air travel pollution food safety turn blind eye deaf

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