If you MALONE and BANCEL of Moderna and BOURLA of Pfizer and Katalin Karikó (mRNA technology pioneer with Malone) and Ozlem Tureci and Drew Weissman et al. were the top scientists who ‘invented’ mRNA technology that is the core feature of the mRNA vaccine (transported within LNPs etc.) to make proteins e.g., the dangerous spike protein that we know is a deadly endothelial pathogen, and you know that from basic biology (GRADE 7) that mRNA (as the molecular messenger so to speak) flows from nuclear DNA and you did bring ‘synthetic’ mRNA to take the place of ‘human’ cellular mRNA (as part of the mRNA-LNP vaccine platform), then how could you NOT know that synthetic mRNA (that you developed) could potentially interact with DNA? How could you not test it and ensure safety to humans? The implications to humanity are extensive as we could have in effect over-written our genetic codes and human DNA could be changed forever.

We today have billions of people who ‘fell for it’ walking around with your mRNA vaccine yet have no idea the long-term implication of synthetic mRNA re-integrating with human DNA; they could be catastrophically harmed long-term, humanity could be impacted negatively long-term; yet you got NOBEL prizes, you pimped donor money and got rich, you got fame over bringing death. And you criminals and IMO animals want to run around and sue people for raising questions about your dangerous research yet you bastards, you filthy bastards sat silent knowing of this (and other potential catastrophes e.g. vaccine content, spike protein, mRNA etc. not dissolving rapidly as prior told, not staying at the injection site as prior told, the damage to mitochondria, IgG4 antibody class-switch etc.) and even worse, you failed to study it nor provided any research, clinical medical, scientific data to ‘exclude’ this harm e.g. reverse transcription. We had to be subjected to your death shot until scientists like Aldén et al. informed us of the breach. You are criminals IMO. What is worse you have sat back and pocketed money and fame and donor money and still begging for it, like the little rats you are, and have not gone back to the lab to devise means to dissolve and mitigate the deadly spike protein and its deleterious effects that is the result of your deadly vaccine.

‘Preclinical studies of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, showed reversible hepatic effects in animals that received the BNT162b2 injection. Furthermore, a recent study showed that SARS-CoV-2 RNA can be reverse-transcribed and integrated into the genome of human cells. In this study, we investigated the effect of BNT162b2 on the human liver cell line Huh7 in vitro. Huh7 cells were exposed to BNT162b2, and quantitative PCR was performed on RNA extracted from the cells.

Researchers ‘detected high levels of BNT162b2 in Huh7 cells and changes in gene expression of long interspersed nuclear element-1 (LINE-1), which is an endogenous reverse transcriptase. Immunohistochemistry using antibody binding to LINE-1 open reading frame-1 RNA-binding protein (ORFp1) on Huh7 cells treated with BNT162b2 indicated increased nucleus distribution of LINE-1. PCR on genomic DNA of Huh7 cells exposed to BNT162b2 amplified the DNA sequence unique to BNT162b2.

‘Results indicate a fast up-take of BNT162b2 into human liver cell line Huh7, leading to changes in LINE-1 expression and distribution….

Findings ‘showed that BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse transcribed intracellularly into DNA in as fast as 6 h upon BNT162b2 exposure.’

Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line - PubMed (nih.gov)

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)