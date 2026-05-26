The man above has indicated he is running for POTUS in 2028. What complicated webs we weave, they thought he is down and out. Far from it. I love it!

Back to EBOLA update:

NOT person-to-person or airborne & so it is spread by contact with infected bodily fluids (vomitus, diarrhea/feces etc.) and so proper infection control measures must be implemented where needed and acute contact tracing and surveillance of any person with symptoms and their contacts. Isolation of course. Proper isolation of infected symptomatic or potentially exposed persons is needed. Hypochlorous acid HOCI disinfectant etc., povidone iodine etc. and routine similar disinfectants to be used where there is possible pathogen. ‘Immediately clean and disinfect any surfaces contaminated with blood, urine, feces, vomit, or other body fluids that are suspected or known to contain Ebola virus.’ For example, a 10% solution of common household bleach in water (e.g., 1 cup of bleach in 9 cups of water) mis an effective disinfectant.

One note, can they weaponize this and make it into a fake pandemic, of course they could, they could gin this up in lab too and make it infectious…give it properties it currently does not have…a crime against humanity no doubt but yes. If they could, they sure will try. I have no doubt they are trying. Anything to again wrap around Trump’s neck…to scare us into masks and lockdowns and taking more Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna Sahin et al. mRNA death vaccine.

‘TWO suspected Ebola cases have been detected in northern Italy in the past 24 hours, triggering a health alert.

A man, 31, and a woman, 33, developed a high fever, nausea, vomiting and intestinal problems – symptoms of the deadly virus – after returning from Uganda.’

Note, Lombardy is the place we saw in Italy where many were ‘so called’ dropping dead from COVID when in fact people were dying because of the run on already stretched health facilities. Be warned and be careful how we interpret anything out of Lombardy for on a cold day with 2 extra cases of the common cold, it will be a global crisis shutting down Italy.

Rehydration as fast as one loses bodily fluids, body electrolytes sodium, potassium, sugar, water etc. In other words IV drips continuous. This is not air-borne respiratory transmission etc. and so the focus wherever it is at present, must be on proper hygiene, no contact with infected bodily fluids, no person to person skin to skin contact etc. To contain any spread. This is a high mortality pathogen and so arrives at an evolutionary dead end fast. Kills infected persons rapidly.

Overall, this is NOT a concern for USA or Canada etc. once travel from infected areas are stopped and no infected nationals are repatriated for treatment. There is risk. So if a case slips in, then proper acute stringent infection control measures, isolation etc. of that person and contacts is needed as well as the needed medical support of rehydration etc.

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