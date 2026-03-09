ALERT & we have to take precautions & situational awareness going forward, like with 911 & fraud COVID, lives are now changed drastically with the Iran bombing; "Iran may be activating sleeper cells
outside the country; The encrypted transmission was intercepted by the U.S."; I share this urgently for Americans & elsewhere peoples to be on guard, be very careful, arm up 2nd, protect your children
Iran may be activating sleeper cells outside the country, alert says
We need to pay attention and work with our law enforcement at all levels…
Iran may be activating sleeper cells outside the country, alert says
‘The U.S. has intercepted encrypted communications believed to have originated in Iran that may serve as “an operational trigger” for “sleeper assets” outside the country, according to a federal government alert sent to law enforcement agencies.
The alert, reviewed by ABC News, cites “preliminary signals analysis” of a transmission “likely of Iranian origin” that was relayed across multiple countries shortly after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, was killed in a U.S.-Israeli attack on Feb. 28.’
The intercepted transmission was encoded and appeared to be destined for “clandestine recipients” who possess the encryption key, the kind of message intended to impart instructions to “covert operatives or sleeper assets” without the use of the internet or cellular networks.
It’s possible the transmissions could “be intended to activate or provide instructions to prepositioned sleeper assets operating outside the originating country,” the alert said.
They think it is funny…???
