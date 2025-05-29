cardiac arrest were presented at our clinicopathology conference.’ ‘Upon review of the clinical record, patients with MMS before death had arrhythmia (ie, atrial fibrillation and nonsustained ventricular tachycardia, including new onset). Interestingly, MMS were found in the left ventricle, the junction of the pulmonary vein and left atrium, and the right ventricle and right atrium. All 3 patients had histories of COVID-19 booster vaccination, and 1 of the 3 patients had a history of COVID-19.’

‘This is likely the first report of patients with cardiac MMS who died of cardiac arrest. Of note, the left ventricular ejection fraction in all 3 patients was not reduced despite their having MMS in the entire myocardium. Two patients did not have histories of COVID-19, and 1 had COVID-19. Regarding COVID-19 vaccination history, all 3 patients had histories of booster vaccinations up to the last admission. An association between arrhythmia and COVID-19 vaccination has been reported recently. 4,5 A global survey showed that any type of COVID-19 vaccine appears to instigate cardiac arrhythmias, and COVID-19 vaccines may lead to cardiac conduction abnormalities. These mechanisms are speculated to arise from molecular mimicry or spike protein production, an escalated inflammatory response, and the eventual scar and fibrosis. Interestingly, in the present pathologic case study, microscarring was also observed at the junction of the left atrium with the pulmonary artery and high right atrium, which is also a common site of catheter ablation for atrial fibrillation. In the future, we hope to see research that will make it possible to diagnose the pathophysiology of cardiac MMS through cardiac imaging and/or blood tests prior to death.’

‘During clinicopathology conferences at our hospital from August 2023 to April 2024, multiple micro-scars (MMS) were observed in the myocardium by hematoxylin and eosin stain followed by elastica-Goldner stain (Figure 1) in 3 pathologic specimens from patients with cardiac arrest. At our clinicopathology conferences spanning about 30 years, MMS in the myocardium, other than in cases of myocardial infarction, had never been observed. Moreover, there had been no reports of MMS in the myocardium by pathology as far as we were able to find. Reports of myocardial scars other than those resulting from myocardial infarction are cardiac scars detected by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in patients associated with COVID-19.1-3 However, the areas diagnosed as scarring seen on MRI are of a certain size, and MRI could not clearly detect even microscopic scarring (ie, diagnosis using imaging technology is inferior to pathologic diagnosis for micro-scars). Therefore, we describe a detailed investigation of cardiac MMS by pathologic diagnosis in patients with cardiac arrest.’

Patient 1

The patient was a 75-year-old woman who had been attending our hospital for bronchiectasis. She had been transported by ambulance to the emergency department because of cardiopulmonary arrest. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was immediately initiated, and return of spontaneous circulation was restored after 3 cycles of pulse checks. Twelve-lead electrocardiography showed no signs of ischemic heart disease but revealed premature ventricular contraction and nonsustained ventricular tachycardia. Her cardiac enzymes were within the normal limits on blood testing. Her left ventricular ejection fraction was maintained. After admission, the patient underwent bronchoscopy with blood pressure support with catecholamines. On bronchoscopy, a blood clot was aspirated from the left lower lobe, but no active bleeding was noted. Despite treatment with oxygen and intravenous catecholamines, the patient subsequently developed multiorgan failure, and she went into cardiac arrest and died. The patient was in cardiopulmonary arrest when she arrived at the hospital, the cause of which was not clear, and although she subsequently developed multiple organ failure, the appearance of new ventricular arrhythmias, the cause of the cardiac arrest, and other aspects of her condition were unclear. Therefore, we explained the situation to the family and obtained their consent to perform an autopsy.

Patient 2

The patient was a 91-year-old woman who had been hospitalized for heart failure 2 years earlier and was rehospitalized because of worsening heart failure. She had been prescribed cardioprotective drugs since her last discharge. No apparent cause for the heart failure could be identified during the first admission. Upon second admission, the patient presented with new-onset atrial fibrillation. The left ventricular ejection fraction was maintained, and heart rate was controlled at about 60 beats/min. Despite treatment with oxygen, intravenous diuretic agents, and catecholamines, the patient did not respond well, and her urine output decreased. After consulting with her family, a policy of palliative care was chosen. Thereafter, on the 12th day after admission, her blood pressure dropped, and she went into cardiac arrest and died. We explained that the patient was elderly, but the background disease of heart failure was unknown, and that by donating the body, we could contribute to the advancement of medical science if we could find even a partial cause of these diseases, and the family gave their consent for an autopsy.

Patient 3

The patient was a 73-year-old man who had been receiving 3 courses of chemotherapy using cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone for T-cell lymphoma with subcutaneous nodules at our hospital. His nodules disappeared, and the patient was discharged from the hospital. After 1 year and 3 months, subcutaneous nodules reappeared, and he was admitted to the hospital for a fourth course of chemotherapy. Gemcitabine, dexamethasone, and cisplatin therapy was started, but 1 week later, the patient developed a fever in the 38 °C range and was diagnosed with COVID-19. His general condition worsened because of COVID-19 with a lymphoma flare-up, and arrhythmias were recorded on electrocardiographic monitoring, so the family agreed to palliative care. His general condition deteriorated further, and he went into cardiac arrest. The patient’s family requested that an autopsy be performed if it would be more useful for the development of medicine and medical education than investigating the cause of death, as the patient had died of cancer.

