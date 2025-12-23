going to help, we need weed out of the hands of our young people, not INTO their hands more readily! ‘Worse, this announcement goes the other way. President Trump and the other speakers keep talking about the medical value of cannabis and the windfall of medical and scientific research that descheduling cannabis will unleash.’

Take this as an urgent PSA!

Cannabis (weed) is a gateway drug to other harder illicit substances that can destroy human beings!

see my prior stack before proceeding with Berenson’s excellent stack on this wrong move by POTUS Trump!

Cannabis (marijuana) has serious neurological & psychiatric harms, it is NOT safe to use recreationally & even quasi-medically, all studies to show it works fail! POTUS Trump is flat wrong, dismaying

‘POTUS Trump, you know I support you man, I want you to win, and to be on Rushmore, but you are batshit wrong! I know no other way to say it! and this is a no cupping or lathering zone so I give you sugar when you do good but I will damn well give you bitter and sour when you deserve and you deserve NOW! this is problematic and makes no sense…once again, low hanging fruit like the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine you should be signing executive orders (EO) banning, you pretend it away, expand it, with silence by your posing steroid pumped HHS Secretary RFK Jr. and ding-a-ling ding-dong inept FDA Makary, doing NOTHING on mRNA, yet you make big fanfare to weaken control of weed, of THC? why? tell me one thing, riddle me, how does that EO benefit Americans? a simple test. How? Makes no sense and you did something that is troubling for makes no scientific, medical, clinical, data sense…NONE! the proper studies have not been done and those done have failed! So what did you base this on? As far as I can tell only the weed industry, those making it for commercial sale now are benefitting. Not the people. I do not buy the medicinal claims. I do not!’

Back to Berenson’s core thesis:

‘The only windfall coming here is a windfall for industry profits, which is why the stocks of cannabis companies soared after rumors of rescheduling began leaking last week.’

Pretending that cannabis is medicine - as opposed to a recreational drug - is good for the industry. But it only confuses users. Many of the heaviest cannabis users are smoking to treat anxiety or depression. In fact, long-term use of cannabis almost always makes those problems worse.

As a practical matter, rescheduling will make little difference to research, which has been going on for decades. What it will do is give the industry tax breaks and increase its access to capital and the banking system, making it easier for cannabis retailers to raise money and expand. That increased access will be terrible for kids and teens.’

URGENT: President Trump just ordered the federal government to relax rules on cannabis

