Alex Jones: Can you tell me what in this short video Jones says that is NOT 100% correct? Use the comment section and tell us for to me, this was prescient, ahead of its time and 100% accurate & scary
SOURCE:
https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/119/682/388/playable/0bc7c686ea6341d2.mp4
It's heavy walking around knowing this all to be true. I only came to realize this in the last two years...I can't imagine being aware of this globalist agenda 20+ years ago and wanting to shake all of us awake. Now it is staring us in the face and the majority still look the other way. The truth Alex presents here is way too challenging for most of society to accept.
I use to laugh at this guy. I was 100%, a man who believed in the system. Now, after Covid, everything has changed.