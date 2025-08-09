Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Jorge Fernandez
Without any doubt, this was a major -- MAJOR!! crime committed right in front of our eyes.

Imagine giving full immunity to the entities that would rake in billions of dollars for injuring and killing MILLIONS of men, women, children, toddlers and even infants. Imagine it if you can.

That was EXACTLY what happened under Donald J. Trump!

Okay, so let's say that Trump was "tricked" / fooled / lied to.

Fine - Trump was tricked. So, WHY HASN'T TRUMP **REVERSED** SUCH A CRIMINAL ACT?

Why hasn't Trump declared that an all-out man-hunt will be held into anyone and everyone involved in the largest, most evil crime in human history? Why hasn't Trump stated that each and ever one of those criminals will pay to the fullest extent of the law *AND* will have every dime confiscated?

WHY???

There is one and only one answer to that question that passes the sniff test. Can you guess?

Te Reagan
Best to stay away from the medical community.

Some of us pushed through the propaganda. Many more could not or would not listen to reason.

I know one lady who is jabbed 9 times. She’s 80 years old. She must have one hell of an immune system. She’s a raging liberal who hates PDJT, but loves his jabs 🤷‍♀️

