Alexander Red Pill News (ARPN) August 11th 2022
I am sharing media reports throughout the day that I consider to be interesting and important for you to know; at times & IMO, I will give a 2 sentence summary of my thoughts on the story
PRIORITY 1 NEWS (breaking, urgent must knows):
1)Trump: DOJ, FBI Previously Asked for Extra Lock on Document Storage Room They Broke During Raid
2)FNC’s Thiessen: Mar-a-Lago Raid ‘Unprecedented’ — FBI ‘Squandered’ Trust
3)Ontario doctor’s license suspended after speaking out about COVID vaccine dangers
4)CDC ends social distancing and contact quarantining Covid recommendations
Change in guidelines come as an estimated 95% of Americans ages 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity
5)Monkeys poisoned and attacked in Brazil over pox fears
6)VIRAL CLUES; Can the monkeypox virus spread via clothes or groceries?
7)‘Everybody Is Armed’: As Shootings Soar, Philadelphia is Awash in Guns
8)US Military ‘Furiously’ Rewriting Nuclear Deterrence to Address Russia and China, STRATCOM Chief Says; But America’s “expertise is just not what it was at the end of the Cold War,” warns Adm. Chas Richard.
9)Prepare for violence; Rising Food Prices Could Become a Business Risk, Analysts Say
10)FBI sought nuclear documents in search of Trump's home - Washington Post
11)Former FBI Deputy Asst. Director: We May Have Highest Level of Government Penetrated by Chinese Agents… The Revolution Is Here – Communist Revolution (VIDEO)
12)Poll: Majority of Americans ‘Concerned About Biden’s Mental Health’
13)Sick: ABC’s ‘General Hospital’ Star Nancy Lee Grahn Urges FBI to Dig Up Ivana Trump
14)Polls Show Vulnerable Democrats in Trouble 3 Months from Election Night
15)Poll Shift: Plurality Says Migration Makes U.S. ‘Worse Off’
16)Did Lockdowns Turn Americans Into Lazy Bums?
17)Democrats Are "Coming After Middle-Class Hard-Working Americans" - Tulsi Gabbard Warns "Our Democracy Is In Grave Danger"
PRIORITY 2 NEWS (important to be aware of):
1)Trump Invokes Fifth Amendment Rights in Deposition for New York AG James’ Civil Investigation
2)During Four-Hour Deposition, Trump Answered Only One Question
3)FNC’s Geraldo Rivera: Mar-a-Lago Raid ‘Widely Excessive’ — U.S. Not Mexico
4)Dr. Jeff Matheson Discussion Of The Vaccine Injured and Deaths • Sirens Are Constant In Canada
5)With Feds Circling, Trump Asks Allies: Who’s ‘Wearing a Wire’?
6)Elon Musk promises part three of his 'master plan' to save mankind is 'coming soon'
7)Bari Weiss: New York Times editor wanted Schumer to OK op-ed by GOP Sen. Tim Scott
8)Alan Dershowitz Joins Rose Unplugged to Discuss FBI Raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Estate (AUDIO)
9)Anthony Fauci Jokes About Origins of the Coronavirus: ‘I Developed the Ancestral Model Strain’
PRIORITY 3 NEWS:
1)FBI Mar-a-Lago Raid a ‘Democrat Plan’ to Bar Trump From Holding Office: Lawyer
2)N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
3)‘Psychological torture’: Mother speaks out against Trudeau’s border-crossing quarantine protocols
4)Canadian doctor, nurse among whistleblowers exposing severe reactions to COVID shots, cover-up
Emerging research & evidence pieces:
1)Striking drop in stress hormone cortisol predicts Long Covid in US study
Dr. Alexander:
Thank you for your Substack. I am learning so much and I especially like your daily summaries and the way you divide them into priorities. Thank you for the Canadian content as well. I share them with my friends and families and across other social media sites. You are appreciated.
Re the doctors who have had their licenses suspended or revoked, I'm surprised those doctors haven't engaged in a class action lawsuit. This might not work in Canada given that they are now totally fascist and tyrannical, but in the US these suspended or even threatened doctors have a good case. The LAST thing any medical boards, FDA, Pharma, CDC or Fauci would want is a class action lawsuit brought by qualified doctors, who state they aren't allowed to tell patients the truth or save lives with such treatments as ivermectin, etc. And what about CA bill AB2098? Has anyone challenged that in court yet?