infection (no instances pre-Omicron) and gross fraud and lie by CDC, NIH, FDA, HHS etc. that natural exposure immunity was inferior to vaccine induced immunity. I challenge anyone today, any health official, any scientist or doctor to give us one proven case where OWS lockdowns or the Malone Bancel et al. mRNA transfection vaccine saved one life, just one.

Just one.

It was all a lie, and we the people were savaged by the lies, where there was a transfer of 5 trillion $ from the poor to the already rich.

POTUS Trump was lied to and he was misguided and was fooled and he made catastrophic mistakes. We paid the price and still are. It is way past time that he knows the lockdowns and OWS and the mRNA vaccine failed and is and was deadly. He knows.

The time is now for him to come clean and stand up. To stop praising OWS and the mRNA vaccines for they killed. It was no success.

All who are silent today with their sellout assess prostrated up in the air for Trump admin jobs know, they know how deadly OWS, and the mRNA vaccine is and was. But they would sell their own mother for a job.

I call on Robert Kennedy Jr. to set the stage and do the right thing. To signal to all those around him sucking up and begging for jobs, that it is ok to speak the truth and stand for what is right. You too Bobby Jr., it is time you emerged from your imposed silence, tell those who did that to you to fuck off, and speak the truth. It will save lives.

Your credibility is waning, and I do support you and admire your life work. The arc. I do know too you are angry that you were silenced. It is up to you to demonstrate the man you are. The integrity you have. And that you cannot be bought. It is incomprehensible you went silent when you did, while CDC says infants still to be vaccinated and you have the CHD still running. Makes no sense. Again, huge respect and praise. But this stinks to high heavens.

Over to you.

Bobby Jr.

