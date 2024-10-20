-ins, stuffed ballots, harvesting tampering…by physical manipulations like dead people voting, felons voting, multiple voting, fraud registration if people not legally allowed to vote and mail-ins then sent and no one checking against voter registration etc…but the voting machines Dominion etc. was all an Op…no one hacked no machine, Dominion was not stealing and are not flipping votes, this is an Op on Trump and us, this is a SHINY object…be warned…

I like MTG but there is no evidence of this and these people need to stop this…this was pure bull for 2020…they need to focus on cleaning up the voter registration etc. and illegals voting…stop fucking with the minds of the American people…

I want Trump to win, we need him to win, but I don’t stand for bullshit…Musk and MTG are wrong, flat wrong here! Fucking with us…they cannot seem to get enough camera time. This is such a serious accusation that destroys our voting integrity and casts doubt and renders any winner as a cheat…either side…that they need to put up the evidence and not no Sydney Powell type bullshit…real evidence…or shut to fuck up!

No doubt they will do all to defeat Trump, Russia Collusion, bankrupt him, jail him, shoot him…all that and even use strategies to get more votes like illegals and prisoners voting and corrupted voter rolls but stop the fuck with the voting machines…stop it!

2000 mules was bullshit, a lie, a joke, an Op, sorry to bust your bubble…it was outrageous you fell for it…one big lie and Op….I could name names of who ran the Op and who was involved but not yet…this election must pass…but all in that Op was devised to damage Trump…wrapping him up in bullshit…misdirection…and had the man repeating bullshit that had no credible basis…there was fraud but not with machines…

Again, these hucksters are at it again…

So now that Musk etc. are saying Dominion is flipping votes, that’s bullshit…both republicans and democrats tamper with votes when they can and likely again and likely democrats will use the mail ins etc. to gain advantage and win over Trump but this crap about voting machines is just that…crap…I don’t buy it and those pushing this crap are driving a frenzy and hysteria…I see no evidence of this. none. and I support Trump.

I do think the win has to be massive to withstand any steal and extra votes stuffed into the system…so we need to get out to vote…vote your conscience but I support Trump…

The Op continues…twisted at that…

This is my opinion…

