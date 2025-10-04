All FOX news & its pump & sycophantic new reporters or I should say opinion people do is wash & lather balls whole day, not ONE piece of REAL unbiased news; this is why shit rags like CNN, ABC, CBS,
NBC running things, at least they appear unbiased while they are but it is a barf fest watching FOX now, laughable...not one person questions Trump administration on anything & I support him but they
must be questioned…it is repulsive…people do not want that kind of news, it must seem credible and today, it is not. I am a huge supporter of Trump and cannot stand FOX et al. with its cupping by the hour. Lost all credibility.
IF, if this reporting is true and even that is a pinch of salt…
NEWS RACE VIEWERS
WEEK OCT 1 2025
CBS 60 MINS 10,025,000
ABC MUIR 7,244,000
NBC LLAMAS 5,576,000
ABC KIMMEL 4,890,000
CBS EVENING NEWS 3,797,000
FOX THE FIVE 3,700,000
FOX WATTERS 3,336,000
FOX GUTFELD 2,940,000
FOX HANNITY 2,891,000
FOX BAIER 2,862,000
ABC 20/20 2,752,000
FOX INGRAHAM 2,719,000
CBS COLBERT 2,655,000
ABC GMA 2,594,000
CBS FACE NATION 2,573,000
NBC TODAY 2,444,000
ABC THE VIEW 2,405,000
MSNBC MADDOW 1,842,000
FOX LAURA TRUMP 1,077,000
___
