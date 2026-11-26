Let us see what Hakeem ‘AIPAC Shakur’ Jeffries does about this sham bill…I think Neguse has huge future and I want to see these same bitches when they get called again in front of a Democrat led congress, if they will fuck around in the answering as doing here. these bitches, these Republicans did not for the life of them, think Democrats would be in power come January 2027 and already it looks like Democrats will end up with 62 Senate seats in 2028 and 275 house seats, and take the White House.

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