Let us see what Hakeem ‘AIPAC Shakur’ Jeffries does about this sham bill…I think Neguse has huge future and I want to see these same bitches when they get called again in front of a Democrat led congress, if they will fuck around in the answering as doing here. these bitches, these Republicans did not for the life of them, think Democrats would be in power come January 2027 and already it looks like Democrats will end up with 62 Senate seats in 2028 and 275 house seats, and take the White House.
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GASPARINO: Stock Turmoil Shows Trump's 'Irrelevance'...Fox’s Gasparino Warns Stock Market Turmoil Shows Trump’s Sudden ‘Irrelevance’ https://www.mediaite.com/media/news/foxs-gasparino-warns-stock-market-turmoil-shows-trumps-sudden-irrelevance/
In an interview this month with The Associated Press, Oaths Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes called POTUS Trump "one of the very worst" traitors in U.S. history and accused his administration of widespread corruption. Rhodes and others hope that Christian Nationalism will replace MAGA in the post-Trump era. Closely allied to Rhodes is America First, which are Paleo-Cons. Like Neo-Con RINOS, MAGA are Israel First. America First are America First. One day, the American people may turn to America First. But that day is a long way away. Soon the Dems will take the White House and increase their majorities in the House and the Senate. They will be in power for a long time. Who knew that this was what Making America Great Again meant?