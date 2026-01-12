confounded, that the research methods are so very flawed, even though approved by FDA, that all already approved and, in our pharmacies, and are prescribed, cannot pass a proper scientific review, will fail a methodological and statistical and research design assessment. Flawed and failed.

The scientific method today is flawed, it is broken. We do not have scientists anymore. Not taught in public health, medical schools.

If any comparative clinical study (whether RCT or observational) is redone, and or reviewed, I guarantee will fail assessment. All those in the past up to present.

All. Not just for vaccines, but all drugs, medicine on the whole. Everything is corrupted, all of the research, the academic research, the clinical investigators know and knew they did and submitted flawed research, all of the funding agencies, all of the academic research publishing, all of FDA assessment etc., HHS approval etc.

All. From the medical schools we must restart. In who we allow to study medicine. In our high schools, what is taught.

A complete racket.

Just look at the ACIP committee, except for Milhoan, fire the entire naval gazing bunch. As we try to recover from a fraud fake COVID response that harmed people, a deadly OWS lockdown response, deadly medical response, a deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine. Lockdowns and masks to drive uptake of fake deadly mRNA vaccine. All of COVID was a fraud, all of it, a PCR-manufactured fake fraud fake non-pandemic. Had we done nothing, most who died due to the deadly response, would be alive today.

Yet as we wrestle with near zero trust in government, we have the fraud fake mRNA vaccine still on US market. Yet we were told the new FDA and NIH and HHS etc. would fix things. I see them as worse. For they are duplicitous.

How? When they are money-whore vipers themselves. Seeks to fix and do nothing. Subverted Trump again, these appointments. Who is to blame? The Outlaw Josie Susie Wales?

Is it limits by RFK Jr.? I tend to think he wants to do good. I do not think he is a bad guy, nefarious person. I do not. But he is constrained. Neutered.

