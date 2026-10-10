to do 4)end the failed Iran bombing war, where USA and Israel have lost to rag tag Iran 5)ensure all who did wrong in ICE shootings of American citizens face justice in proper courts etc. 6)ensure all who did wrong in the fake fraud non-pandemic COVID (which was never a pandemic) as well as OWS lockdowns and Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine are held to account in proper courts of law, judges, juries etc. 7)stop the arch building, the ball room building all of it…the nation never wanted it and we know there is grift in there by insiders…we know people making huge money on those contracts.

photo is of 2 buddies below, I mean, I only take strolls on the beach with close people, maybe even my lover…

if he can address these, I am sure the Republicans will do better in the coming midterms…recall in January 2020, Trump was unstoppable…was on pace for 340 electoral votes, at least 30 States etc. he was destined for Rushmore and then along came the fake fraud COVID…I think he can get there, but needs to do or reverse the 7 named above.