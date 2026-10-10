Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
Oct 10Edited

If Trump actually does those things you listed, I'll change my name to Mary Poppins and glide across the sky with my umbrella. THERE IS NO CHANCE that Trump will ever do those things - NONE!!!

Quite the opposite, Trump will continue employing the full might and resources of the country to cover-up the crimes, protect the Fat Rat criminals, and silence all who speak too loudly. He will also support and expand wars, and possibly even start new ones if he is ordered to. Count on that.

Trump has his marching orders and so far he's doing splendidly. Just as the other order-followers -- Clinton, Bush, Obama and Biden -- Trump will be rewarded and protected for being a "good boy".

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 11

I still support you POTUS Trump but you have fixing to do. I guess the polls tell you that something is wrong for democrats, republicans and independents have soured. I still support you. just that I have the nads to tell you the truth.

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