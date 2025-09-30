for over 15-20 years hundreds of boats left Trinidad and Jamaica and other Caribbean islands, hard illicit drugs on board already trans-shipped from Latin American nations through Trinidad and Jamaica et al. destined for USA homeland e.g. Florida…poisoning and killing Americans…even Canadians, no doubt the demand is there but Trump has had enough…your view?

for 20 years now Middle Eastern island Syrian, Lebanese, East-Indian, Indo, blacks, and all others involved, have moved drugs through the islands to USA from Latin America. Trump says no more.

another boat is blown up with drugs and drug lords.

Military forces strike another Venezuelan drug boat...

‘Trump said U.S. military forces struck another Venezuelan boat this morning.

Trump the announcement on Truth Social, along with a video, saying the strike hit “confirmed narcoterrorists from Venezuela" while they were in international waters "transporting illegal narcotics ... headed to the U.S.”

Trump said that the strike resulted in “3 male terrorists killed in action” and that no U.S. forces were harmed.

The United States blew up a boat in the southern Caribbean nearly two weeks ago, killing 11 people. The Trump administration said it was a drug-carrying vessel headed to the United States operated by the Tren de Aragua gang. He threatened further escalation the day after the strike, telling reporters in the Oval Office that “Venezuela has been a very bad actor.”’

