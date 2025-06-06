Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Tomas Hull
5m

I wouldn’t quote Geert Vanden Bossche. Even if viruses exist, SARS Cov-2 could not have evolved as Geert claims. He simply never took population genetics in his veterinary studies. There is simply now way for a virus (s) to evolve one of more beneficial mutations within the time frame of few months, as Geert claims. If he believes evolutionary processes can do it, he’d better look for a new evolutionary mechanism. Bret Weinstein is looking for one ever since someone has challenged him about the possibility of evolution of protein folds…

Yea, when the dust settles after SARS Cov-2 scamdemic, the evolutionary scam is up next to be exposed… I can’t wait ;-)

LibberT
16m

YouTube Video Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Beyond VAXX & Anti-VAXX. Why the Establishment Kicked Off RFK, Jr. – their Puppet.

VIDEO #1- https://www.youtube.com/live/A2ju4V-g0HM

Feb 11th, 2021. This is a very IMPORTANT video to watch and provides insightful background as to why RFK Jr. is making the decisions about vaccines today. Dr. SHIVA brings the facts to back up what he is saying.

The video is 1 hour and 6 min. At the around the 13:45 minute, Dr. SHIVA explains and shows the video that RFK Jr. made admitting to his pro-vaccination of all Americans.

In this discussion, Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD in Biological Engineering, the Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer, Educator discusses why we MUST move Beyond VAXX & ANTI-VAXX towards Precision and Personalized Medicine where One-Size-Does-NOT-Fit-All. The Establishment of #BigPharma and the Not-So-Obvious-Establishment of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. exist to create a false “debate” of Vaxx vs. Anti-Vaxx so we do not ever focus on how we achieve REAL HEALTH – Precision and Personalized Medicine – the Right Medicine, for the Right Person at the Right Time.

This is why we must educate ourselves on a SYSTEMS APPROACH to looking at the world and the issues at hand or be used in theatrics by the Pro- vs. Anti-. Republican v. Democrat, Left v. Right, bogus dialectic.

VIDEO #2- YouTube Dr.SHIVA™: Beyond VAXX & Anti-VAXX @CytoSolve® Systems Analysis(9/19) January 23. 2025

