We needed to do nothing in response to this FRAUD COVID….zero…and we would have done much better….our response killed people….no lockdowns, nothing. just strongly, double and triple down protect granny and grand pa and we would have been fine.

Our governments, our leaders, our health officials, media, Malone Bourla Bancel, Sahin, Weissman et al. mRNA vaccine all killed people…

we KILLED most, maybe 95% of people, vulnerable high-risk persons by the actions taken…e.g. medicalizing granny with a 95% false-positive PCR ‘process’, isolation that began her death spiral, potent sedatives and paralytics midazolam, propofol, morphine, lorazepam, fentanyl, DNR orders, denial of antibiotics, dehydration, malnourishment, abuse, death spiral due to fear, pumped her with kidney and liver toxic failed EBOLA drug Remdesivir, then final nail in coffin with ventilator that drive ventilator associated pneumonia (VAP) and blew holes in her already trauma lungs…we killed them, our medical doctors, our health officials, our governments killed most people in COVID, not any damn fake virus.

our medical doctors, your doctor, helped our governments, impose lockdowns and the deadly vaccine…out doctors…

if shown in courts, that they costed lives, if we must hang thousands of doctors, we must do it!

COVID was a 100% fake fraud, Trump was snowed completely, there was NO pandemic, it was a PCR ‘process’ made-up fraud lie of a pandemic compounded by the lie of asymptomatic transmission, lie of recurrent infection pre-Omicron, lie of equal risk of severe outcomes if exposed regardless of age and risk baseline risk when clear data showed a 1000 fold differential in risk between 85 year old granny and 10 year old Johnny…it was all a lie, we locked the world down, we closed schools for a lie, and we need all answers for people died, we need to know everything about all who were involved in mRNA technology, the research, what they did, did not do, what they knew about its harms, the eventual mRNA gene-based injection, what the vaccine makers knew about harms, what they did and did not do, who was silent and when did they know the potential harms…

bottom line, this was no pandemic, was never real and we needed no lockdowns or no vaccine…it was the medical treatment that killed most, it was the denial of care from March 2020 when all beds were designated COVID beds…it was the collateral deaths from lockdowns…and yes, it was the devastation via the untested ineffective negative effectiveness vaccine. The very unsafe deadly mRNA vaccine.

as I have said many times, let us take all into proper legal inquiries and if shown to have costed lives, we hang all. All who did this. Once judges and juries declare. Guilt.