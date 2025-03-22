If they do not pull the mRNA vaccines, given how deadly they are, Trump will fire them, and I will agree with that. Trump hired Makary and Bhattacharya to pull the mRNA vaccines and now, it is their core job!

In that light, it is horrible and a failure that Weldon’s nomination was withdrawn as a CDC head, for he for one would have helped Makary and Bhattacharya in their complete withdrawal of the deadly Malone et al. mRNA shots. RFK Jr. wanted Weldon, and it must have been gut-wrenching to Bobby Jr. how big pharma and corrupted cabal money bought the senators with $ **wink wink nod nod** who were paid off and incentivized in some manner, to vote Weldon down. I trust Bobby Jr. will find another warrior. I trust Bobby Jr. Among all of these peoples.

Bobby Jr. got our backs.

Trump knows that OWS lockdowns failed and harmed Americans and he knows that the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Sahin BioNTech Bancel Moderna Weissman Kariko Tureci et al. mRNA technology transfection LNP injection (non-sterilizing and could not stop infection or transmission so any mandate was MOOT, dead in the water) devastated Americans and caused massive deaths…POTUS Trump (and CoS Susie Wiles given her steep work in the vaccine industry) knows this and while he/she has not stood up against OWS and the mRNA vaccines YET, even knowing the devastating it caused, he will, I trust he will as he will be judged historically on the catastrophic lunatic unscientific specious damaging COVID response under the Term one Trump administration and then Biden administration and thank God he called on people like Makary and Bhattacharya to pull the mRNA vaccines…immediate….any moment now, you wait, it’s happening, I expect breaking news any day now…that the mRNA vaccines and all linked technology is stopped.

Thank you POTUS Trump for hiring the new FDA and NIH leads and thank you for this leadership in calling on these 2 who will pull the mRNA vaccines. The nation thanks you already!

Again, stop the insane criminal attack on Tesla cars and dealerships, you left and right are freaks and you will be punished. POTUS Trump is already considering sending you to Burkele’s in El Salvador. This crazed man below who identified as a Republican digs shit out of his ass and smears it on someone’s Tesla…how sick is this bissh…

