Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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edward's avatar
edward
1h

Execute the bastard now.

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
2h

The mentality of the terrorist brings to mind the following:

Exodus 22:20 (22:19 in some translations)

"Whoever sacrifices to any god, except the LORD alone, shall be doomed."

This is part of the Torah.

In most translations, "doomed" means "devoted to destruction" or executed. The Hebrew verb (ḥerem) refers to being set apart for destruction. This is a capital offense under the covenant law given to ancient Israel.

This is one of the clearest Torah passages prescribing death for those who worship other gods (infidels).

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