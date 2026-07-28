your life is in imminent threat of death….then eviscerate him, become the animal he is…and go medieval on him…our daughters, women must arm up, 2nd, legal, proper training, and learn to use knives, any objects about you to cut him into pieces should he strike at you…these 6th century mentally deranged animals. yes, often Middle Eastern so have no mercy. but for any man, any religion, any ethnicity, who does this to a woman or women…there is a time to kill, and those are the times…is there ever a time to kill…I say YES…

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you never, never ever leave the primary site where he comes at you, never as each inch you move under his orders, away from primary site, you reduce the chance of you ever going home…you force him to use his knife or gun, chances are 50:50 it will not hit a vital organ and you will live to tell but you go to the throat and rip it out, you slash and slash and plunge whatever into him…until he no longer breathes. and do not stop. do not obey any commands, scream, do not move, drive the car into another or a median or building…crash it…draw attention…you will live. learn to fight to survive and think of this now, not at the moment…always be mentally prepared to kill…if your life is at risk.

‘A knife-wielding madman said he was being “commanded” by Allah when he cut down three women on the streets of Paris Monday, including a pregnant expectant mother in a shocking caught-on-camera attack.

The horrifying assault unfolded Monday in the north of Paris at Porte de Clichy, near the Paris Court.

The man – seen in social media video with long, dark hair and wearing a cream-colored tracksuit – stalked the sidewalk clutching a pair of butcher knives.’