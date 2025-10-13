remains the best option we have to fix USA and by extension the world! I stand with and support USA, as I would POTUS Trump. I think with all his imperfections and at times sub-optimal decision-maker, I do think inside this is a good man (player yes, at times misguided and offensive, hell yes!) who sought to do good and he was badly misled in the fraud PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic…he fell for it and has failed to admit his gross errors in this, but I judge on the arc of life, all deeds. I will defend him here…I have never felt he aimed to do anything nefarious re fraud COVID or lockdowns or vaccines. Others…YES, but not him. He really trusted the killers in his term one administration like Hahn and Redfield and Fauci and Adams and Birx and Azar save Giroir; his legacy will be written in terms of what he does now and when as to standing up and talking truth as to the mistakes he made with OWS and the Malone Perna Moncef Slaoui Weissman Kariko Sahin Bancel Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine; how he made Americans ‘WHOLE’ again; he has that in his hands but for me to turn on him and ill speak him and smear him etc., I just cannot. I will not! I saw real good he did for USA term one and the press never covered it. I did see a man wanting to do good for America and Americans and I see while some decisions have been devastating clusterfucks, many have greatly benefitted USA. On balance way more good than bad. I thank POTUS Trump for that! Huge praise!

I saw someone January 2020 who was destined for Rushmore. Your neighbor’s dog would have voted for Trump January 2020. So I stand with him, behind him, and will support him and want his safety and peace and success, and as dismayed as I am with the games and bullshit taking place with the HHS, CDC, FDA, NIH etc. health agencies and officials, around mRNA, some pure inept IMO dangerous people who continue to lie to Trump and to the public e.g. Bhattacharya, Makary, Prasad, Oz etc., I still stand with him and await his firing of these clowns. They have done NOTHING. ZERO, since taking up posts. Just tautological drivel. They think they are outsmarting you with the Outlaw Wales, but we know way better. We see and know the con job.

It never stopped, same horse, different saddle. For jobs. These people would sell their mother and turn on her for a dollar. For camera. Would go against all they prior said. It is remarkable.

Over to you POTUS Trump, I remain steadfast with you! I trust you to do good!

I stand with USA, as I do Canada, and Trinidad Tobago yet recognize that it is the USA that must do the lifting now to right its own ship and that of the world. The next decisions by Trump will be critical and this we must support and pray that the Lord guides him for optimal decision making.

