2) fire Hegseth & RFK Jr. today, inept clowns, dangerous to USA their policy

Trump and the AI Antichrists

4)end PREP ACT protecting doctors, vaccine makers, Bourla, Bancel, Pfizer Moderna et al., let us be able to drag these people into courts with judges and juries to test out the case that your OWS lockdowns did not help but killed people, and you were guided by them, that the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine did not save a life but it killed, let us have thew chance…proper legal tribunals 5)end 1986 childhood vaccine injury program that indemnifies wrong doing 6) end the illegal wrong clusterfuck of a failed Iran was…we had no basis to do this and we lost blood and treasure now and they won 7)allow all linked to Epstein to be made known, those in your cabinet, your orbit, all rich entitled males in USA and globally, let it be opened up, let us get justice…if these people fucked little braces girls, let us hang them as per court rulings first 8)address the disaster that happened under ICE the shootings prescribed by Ms. 220 million $$ hair extensions DHS sex beds kickback lover Noem/Corey, we need full accounting 9)pull all mRNA non-sterilizing negative effective non-neutralizing, viral immune escape driving, original antigenic sin driving, IGg4 immune tolerance driving, cancer causing vaccines from US market, outlaw it 10) end US involvement in Russia-Ukraine war 11) end the seeming enrichment in your orbit of in your face kleptocracy kakistocracy high-crime banditry the nation is witnessing with government contracts etc.

But Tina has a point. She is often more accurate than not and prescient.

Fascism is the interlink and symbiotic (negative to the underlying population) relationship feeding off each other, of state with big business. Are we not there now? Can you separate the Trump government and cabinet from big business? I cannot. You? I cannot see where one ends and the other begins.

These broligarchs around Trump do not seem to care about their future reputations but history will be unkind to them. Their legacies will be naught.

I am trying to clarion POTUS to ensure his Trump name is not naught.

Take her seriously. Trump can potentially drive the Democrats with next election to gain a veto proof majority both levels of government. POTUS will be moot. There is so much disgust.

I still support Trump. I know fundamentally he seeks to do good but is so very misguided and bone-headed in some of his policies, guided and swayed and lied to and bull-shitted by the prostrating self-enrichment sycophants around him, yes men, bobble-head morons, inept beyond words. Around him. He seems to place loyalty, even misguided people, above all, even competence. and Honesty.

Tina here:

‘Every president complains of living in a ‘bubble’. Trump loves his own. His bubble is not just presidential – it’s the surround sound echo of his circle of self dealing billionaires, first and foremost himself.

I suspect the average American voter will never be able to penetrate the stew of crypto corruption and conflict of interest deals and the pay for play favor bank that has almost doubled Trump’s net worth from $4.3-billion in 2024 to $7-billion today, according to Forbes. But by now they do understand the casual disregard he displays for their economic pain brought on by his war and his tariffs and his tax cuts for the rich even as he builds Ozymandian triumphal arches and threatens to tear down the Kennedy Center unless it features his name. Most of the GOP incumbents voted against invoking the War Powers Act to assert Congressional authority in the hated Iran war, so the last thing they want to talk about is its success.

Bubble Trouble

It has always been one of the biggest ironies of Trump’s appeal that many of the MAGA base who idolized him were the very people he has stiffed all his life – the construction workers, bartenders, plumbers; the list is legion in his lifelong habit of unpaid bills. The $5000 checks he’s promising to pay voters to turn out now are in the mail like all the rest.

Trump’s gift was to play the rich guy they always wanted to be: accessibly vulgar, big tipper, draped in glamorous women, the get-the fuck-out-of here boss who flew on his private plane but still ate Big Macs with fries and a Coke. Elon Musk’s arrival in Trump world reinvented his bubble. At first, he was a thrilling new magnet of cool nerdiness for the young MAGA bros – Iron Man himself leaping around at the old school rallies. But Musk’s insertion into government with his DOGE chainsaw smashed up thousands of lives and his accelerating, world-dominating wealth morphed him into a James Bond villain. You couldn’t make it up that he’s now back, with a new role at the Pentagon as one of three co-leads in Pete Hegseth’s just-announced Project Meridian brain trust on the future of war.

Hell on Wheels

The Tech Lords’ vaunting detachment and insatiability closely follows Musk’s notorious statement on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that “the fundamental weakness of Western civilization is empathy”. Silicon Valley’s Hannibal Lecter Peter Thiel named critics of technology or artificial intelligence ‘legionnaires of the Antichrist’. In his June 2025 interview with Ross Douthat in the NYT, Thiel demurred when asked to confirm that the human race should endure and only answered affirmatively after a long pause and Douthat’s repeated prodding.

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Is it surprising that the geeks who once embodied endearing, if awkward, innovation and success have alienated the masses who once admired them? Or that public revulsion for Data Centers suddenly exploded into such a motivating voter issue for Democrats? Their gargantuan, energy gobbling presence in the cornfields of the midwest are a stand-in for a deeper moral resentment.

The sight of the AI gods surrounding Trump at his White House luncheon for Joint Commitment on Frontier Responsibilities said it all: the combined fortunes round the table were in the multi trillions but the combined EQ of his guests was less than Trump’s age.

Without ever being asked to either vote for or design it, humanity is being hijacked and bent into a direction dictated by an uber race of emotional metronomes and the money slaves who promote them.

What in God’s name was Meta’s moral vacuum Mark Zuckerberg doing at an AI safety convening? It’s as if the multiple injuries wrought by social media never happened. After years of bobbing and weaving in congressional hearings Meta has just paid the first $45-million installment of a circa $17-billion dollar settlement for the harm done to the mental health of America’s kids. Even when he was recently offered the chance by YouTuber Joanna Stern to show he’s responded to the privacy hazard of Meta’s new creeper glasses, he said that the new audio-only version is for people who will always want them lighter or cheaper. It beggars belief that Zuckerberg drew up the first draft of the ‘White House AI safety accord’, added notes from his fellow tech deities and handed it over fully baked to the analog Bozo in the Oval Office. Trump, whose every action has blowtorched the mere concept of presidential restraint called the “self-policing” pledge the tech barons all signed “morally” binding.

The whole chilling scene reminded me of the great set piece in John Milton’s epic 17th century poem Paradise Lost, when Satan assembles a grand infernal council of fallen angels to debate whether Hell’s forces should openly confront Heaven or devise a more sinister plan.

Maybe Milton was reporting from our future and Trump and The Broligarchs were compiling the Final Part of our own Paradise Lost.’