Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 10

Trump admin 1.0 is nothing like 2.0....something went wrong in 2.0

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 10

something is wrong, big business now owns the US govn.

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