America is in trouble as investigations reveal that the 'FBI interrogated agents to see if they were Trump supporters, anti-maskers, vaccine skeptics…' see actual notes taken about
evidence of @FBI Security Division abusing clearance reviews to probe whether FBI employees had ever: - Expressed support for President Trump, or - Expressed opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine.
So why did the FBI seek to unmask and expose employees who supported POTUS Trump?
What is wrong with those people. Don’t they know they are doing it also to their friends and families. Or doesn’t that matter to them any more. Following the liars of the “New Age” of depravity
I used to work with many agencies: FBI, ICE, Homeland Security. Everyone was professional and dedicated. Something happened after George Floyd. Defund the police harmed our cities. When Biden was installed (I won’t write elected), his weaponized gangs took over law enforcement: Putting Christians in jail, spying on patriotic law enforcement, pushing SWAT when a phone call would do, and holding innocent people while allowing criminals to go with no arrest or court time. Border agents are disillusioned. We need Trump 2024.