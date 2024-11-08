democrat, he gained massive younger voters, he gained LATINOS & blacks & he MUST not forget to center them the next 4 years in beneficial MAGA policies!

Before I begin, we are hearing talk among democrats to disrupt federal law, to disrupt a duly elected POTUS. Democrats lost the election, but it does not matter, they must get their way. They are signaling to disrupt and obstruct Trump in his 4 years, and we must deal with this properly this time. Here is MSNBC’s Ruhle:

“What will the future hold now that America has just decided that we’re going to f—k around and find out?”

What did she mean? Is this a threat by the leftist media?

I am maybe the only person as a scientist who can talk (with depth and actual exposure) about what was done to Trump in COVID, from the inside. They worked daily to destroy him. While I was with the Trump administration at HHS, it was hell for the democrats obstructed Trump at each turn, in conjunction with CDC, FDA officials. Importantly, in Trump’s first 2 years as POTUS, they worked with Republican Speaker Paul Ryan to do this. We will not have it this time.

Before I begin the proposed action plan for POTUS Trump’s consideration, I wanted to share that I heard Biden’s talk today that was exceptional. He actually talked Presidential as to the peaceful transfer of power.

I told you before Biden worked to damage Harris’s chances. He did. Throughout.

Here is my updated proposed list of what POTUS Trump should do immediately on swearing in or soon after and ask you to add to it in comments:

Start here

1)I think above all, POTUS Trump must ensure that he hires a diverse team to serve cabinet level and otherwise; this will represent the population much better than his administration team of 2016 to 2020; importantly, there are many diverse people who are qualified and talented. The selection process must still be merit based.

2)Immediate withdrawal from World Health Organization (WHO)

3)Immediate withdrawal from the United Nations (UN) and move to close the UN building in New York City; let Europe etc. take ownership of that.

4)Trump must set up some WHISTLE-BLOWER protection entity so that doctors and scientists who did wrong in COVID, OWS, the lockdowns, and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA technology vaccine can come forward. Who did what and when.

5)He must move to repeal the Patriot Act that has destroyed the USA, shredded our liberties and freedom since 9/11

6)He must work to stop warrantless FISA surveillance; in fact, he must work to constrain this FISA court

7)He must take the immediate step to release all J6 prisoners

8)He must end, reverse the 1986 Childhood vaccine ACT; National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) of 1986 (42 U.S.C. §§ 300aa-1 to 300aa-34) was signed into law by United States President Ronald Reagan; NCVIA's purpose was to eliminate the potential financial liability of vaccine manufacturers due to vaccine injury claims

9)He must revisit the 1965 INA immigration ACT (Ted Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson etc.) to tweak it to ensure USA is not over-run by people not deserving to be here

10)POTUS Trump must end and make retroactive the LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP Act that Azar helped implement and enforce/activate for the fraud PCR manufactured COVID…so we can enter courts for financial redress

11)POTUS Trump must make open all files, all data related to COVID, all, all linked to the mRNA vaccines that FDA, CDC, NIH etc. has in possession. Bourla, Bancel etc. All.

12)He must close the Southern borders immediate and with Canada too given the flood of terrorists at the Northern border, and begin mass deportation of all illegals including back to Obama’s time as POTUS; not just illegals who commit crimes…all!

13)He must deport DREAMERS as part of the mass deportation

14)He must end anchor baby birthright citizenship

15)He must end the woke TRANSGENDER madness and brutal transgender surgeries and puberty blockers on our children

16)He must set up a victim compensation fund for all those hurt by the COVID fraud OWS lockdowns and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine

17)Trump must put a hard stop and immediate on all mRNA gene-based vaccines, stop complete

18)Trump must disband the CDC’s VAERS vaccine injuries database that is sub-optimal as it only captures 10% of harms. He must authorize the implementation of an updated and acute vaccine injury surveillance system that would function for the next 30 years to track COVID Malone et al. mRNA vaccine injuries.

19)He must cease giving any US taxpayer money to Ukraine and end Russia-Ukraine as to US involvement

20)He must work to end Israel-Hamas war, and help bring all hostages home immediately

21)Trump must end funding of any lab gain-of-function research, and close all the biological weapons labs in US and in Ukraine and everywhere that is linked to US and US taxpayers; no bioweapons research, too dangerous

22)Trump must move to close entire federal agencies and departments, units within agencies that are useless and destructive; there must be a thorough examination of all alphabet agencies and if possible, a closure of at least 50% and with a removal of the top 20% of top-down staff in the remaining 50%

23)He must designate BLM and antifa as terror organizations

24)He must acutely focus on all and any radical islamic presence in the US and move to deport

25)He must send 1 B1-B bomber or B-52 to China and bomb all labs in Wuhan China that make the precursor Fentanyl chemicals

26)He must hold all, and anyone linked to the fraud COVID, all who lied to him and misled him, all who conspired against him in 2020 as to the fake COVID, all who did wrong in the medical response with isolation, sedation, dehydration, denial of antibiotics, denial of safe effective therapies, Remdesivir, ventilator etc. and hold all to account linked to the Bourla Malone et al. mRNA vaccine…

27)Ensure that Americans are placed first, America is placed first in the world and move to drive nativism, populism, and a sovereigntist posture. Move to stamp out socialism and communism in the US.

28)Ensure the baby and life is protected in utero, balancing the rights of the woman but centering the rights of the unborn child.

29)Ensure the 2nd amendment is strengthened and protected and that all Americans can have the right to self-defense.

30) Trump must move to ensure our police, law enforcement across the board, border agents, military, judges, front line people etc. are safeguarded, protected from attacks, harm. At all times.

31)Trump must table and move to ensure some sort of NATIONAL SERVICE by persons seeking naturalization as citizens, 6 months, where they serve in some manner to show allegiance to America, the flag, e.g. community service of ample quality, service in national guard, service to nation etc.

As a start and please add to this discussion.

