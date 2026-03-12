courage—and they certainly do not survive without unity.

👉 More details and registration:

https://americaoutloud.news/nashville

Why Your Presence Matters?

If you are reading this, I want to begin with one simple thing: thank you.

Thank you for standing with me. Thank you for caring enough about this country, our freedoms, and our future to still be paying attention. It is with deep gratitude that I invite you to join me in Nashville, Tennessee, July 2–4, 2026, for what I truly believe will be a historic weekend.

We are celebrating two extraordinary milestones:

250 years of America 10 years of America Out Loud News

This is not just an event. It is a gathering of people who understand that freedom and liberty do not survive without courage—and they certainly do not survive without unity.

Join patriots, leaders, and change-makers in Nashville, Tennessee, for three powerful days of inspiration, learning, and celebration.

This will be an unforgettable weekend with inspiring entertainment, incredible fireworks, and nationally recognized speakers who proudly stand for freedom.

Why Your Presence Matters?

As we celebrate America’s founding and reflect on the principles of liberty and freedom, we must also be honest: both are at risk if patriots are unwilling to stand together, speak the truth, and be bold when it matters most.

When we chose to take a very public stand for medical freedom, knowing full well the cost. We sacrificed our former careers and endured years of character assassination from colleagues. We did it because silence was not an option.

But here’s the truth we’ve learned: if it were just us, nothing would change.

Real change requires unity—many voices standing together. That is why your presence matters.

Why America Out Loud News

When we made the decision to unite at America Out Loud News, and Malcolm allowed us a platform to share information when most of us were being cancelled, it was because of an unwavering integrity and commitment to protecting our First Amendment rights. America Out Loud News understood this and wanted our voices to be heard and it became more prominent during the challenges of the COVID disaster from 2020.

This year, they at America Out Loud News celebrate 10 years of standing for liberty and justice, and I can’t describe them any better than they describe themselves:

“America Out Loud is exactly what it sounds like it is—American patriots who are out loud in their love of our Constitution and our way of life. Americans who are out loud on every imaginable topic of concern to We The People. Americans who understand the threats facing America and refuse to remain silent.”

That refusal to remain silent is exactly why this moment—and this gathering—matters.

Why Nashville?

In 2026, America Out Loud News is taking over Nashville, Tennessee, and there could not be a more fitting place to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

Nashville is steeped in rich musical culture, set along the beautiful Cumberland River, and hosts one of the most celebrated Fourth of July fireworks shows in the nation. It’s consistently ranked among the Top 10 cities in America to visit.

While you’re there, you can:

Tour the Grand Ole Opry

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Experience the historic Ryman Auditorium

Explore world-class museums

Walk through Centennial Park

Visit the Nashville Farmers’ Market

Hear live music pouring out of Broadway’s legendary honky-tonks

Step into history at nearby historic plantations

Tennessee itself has a proud legacy of defending freedom, played a key role in the War of 1812, and is home to three U.S. presidents, including Andrew Jackson.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Moment

You will have other options to celebrate America turning 250. But this is about more than fireworks and festivities.

This is about a family of patriots—watchmen on the wall—committed to protecting liberty for the next 250 years. This is about standing shoulder to shoulder with people who refuse to be silent.

That is why your presence matters. We want to see you in Nashville. We want us to make history together. This isn’t just an event—it’s a transformative experience.