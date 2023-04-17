Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

AwakeNotWoke
Apr 17, 2023

It is wonderful to know that the Breggins are on the road to recovery. I hope that full recovery is quick and complete. Along with Thomas Szasz and others in the anti-psychiatry movement, Dr. Breggin and Ginger have done the world a great service in exposing the great iatrogenic harm of psychiatry and its methods, including psychosurgery, ECT and toxic medication pushed by Big Pharma. The Breggins' fight against the global predators is laudable. Dr. Breggin will long be remembered and admired for courageously launching a lawsuit against leading ECT advocate Leo Alexander and winning damages for libel and slander. It is regrettable that ECT and toxic medication continue to be used today, although lobotomy is no longer used. I hope Dr. Malone will find it in his heart to drop his lawsuit against the Breggins and find some amicable resolution.

KLZ
Apr 17, 2023

Sending warm wishes to Dr Breggin and his wife for a complete and speedy recovery. ❤❤

