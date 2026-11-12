his vindictiveness in speech, his insults…this is their feedback when polled…the young Americans 18 to 25 turned away in droves, they voted for Trump 2024 but bailed in 2026. Only due to him, his actions, his behavior and I can understand.

America said NO and flipped you the bird POTUS Trump!

Yet I think it is fixable! I do, and I hold out hope in you! I never once felt you are nefarious, I never once felt you touched any of the young under-aged girls men in your orbit did re Epstein pedophile as he sought young braces back packed girls to fuck. I know you would never do such. Them…yes! Your orbit…yes! Men in your world?….yes! You?…No!

Side bar, the man in front of dry-drunk Hegseth is the reason we went to war with Iran. He had to ensure the drunk was confirmed so went to the Hill to put money muscle. I understand it now.

How to end the Iran war below!

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American said NO to POTUS Trump for his insults, to people especially women e.g. that Minaj call out in the rally to expose her ass did lots of damage to Trump, nation did not like that…

young people are now with Democrats and are rallying behind Ossoff and AOC to start, I like Wes Moore too, but I like Ossoff, there is no one on Republican side I would back for POTUS. at this time. it can change. I will even back an independent who loves USA, flag, constitution, law and order, nation, religious freedom, loves our police, law enforcement etc. but I think here on, US needs Dems to hold congress and Senate and I will give POTUS to Repubs...no one party to get all the cake...but Repubs must never hold all levels of government again, Trump made me understand why, well at least the miscreants he placed around him. seeming corruption, where it seems his family benefitted and we need to ensure we are not selling US…we want new blood, young people, people who care about the nation as a whole, not no white America and those here who say it was white America that founded it e.g. Europeans et al., I say no, it was the natives first and also it was the non-whites who built it. immigrants. America is not that MAGA shit, no, not DC or Hamptons or Long Island et al. it is not McLean in Virginia etc. No.

I do want investigations, I do want accountability.

America the greatest!

POTUS Trump you show too much vindictiveness and pay back and retribution, as the leader of nation, please stop. You are to me a good man. Tone it down!

Who is the man in front of Hegseth in that photo above? Figure it out and you will have your answer why we bombed Iran. Or how we could bomb Iran.

So POTUS Trump, America gave you the middle finger, and you got to really fix the destruction over the last 2 years and even as I support you still, lots of what I saw and heard in media suggests your party and inner circle et al. were just enriching off American tax-payer...smelt like real corruption and this you got to fix. Young folk do not like that...you have lost them for they despise you for your behavior and words etc. they despised how illegals were treated. I want criminals et al. out and wrong doers but I also know that if we looked hard, in your very cabinet we will find people with illegal parents and grand parents et al. the Justice now in USA is too one sided. No, we want accountability and Justice but we do not want to feel that the Justice department is being used as your personal score settler vendetta brown shits red shirts. So huge praise POTUS Trump for I still feel you can do great for USA, a good man, maybe Rushmore? I do support you hoping best for USA, I will support any POTUS as long as they do good by USA…I feel you got good to offer, but 2 years in and you failed devastatingly, catastrophically, you hurt America, your sycophantic bobble-head yes men cabinet, clearly inept, hurt America, and did lots of polices that have hurt America. End that failed Iran war where you gave a military victory to Iran.

MAGA influencers fade away...



Manosphere repulsed: Movement turns 'effeminate'...

They Iran won, so come home now. Apologize to the 170 families of the 170 dead Iranian children Hegseth killed. Make them whole. Make the families of those killed by ICE whole. Those hurt, you said we went too far. You admitted it. Now act. Help un understand your role and your Kushner and inner orbit role in enriching off of GAZA…for that is how it seems. I talk blunt for I want you to reset the last 2 years to fix your legacy good. I want you remembered in good ways, admiringly. I do yet I hold lots of disgust for the first 2 years. I want you to fix it, I know you can! I have hope in you POTUS Trump!

Fire all the top people like Bhattacharya, RFK Jr., all at HHS, FDA, NIH, NIAID, CDC etc.

Start over! Fire all FOX news people still in your cabinet. Get competent people please! Stop insulting people!

And do not forget the South, Sir! once Democrats emerge in the South, as now in Mississippi, then it is over for Republicans! Forever!

Maybe this mid-terms ushered in the end of the classic Republican party? Once Democrats show me how they will protect our borders and ensure law and order and ensure no criminals come in, I will work with them. Border is key! Law and order is key! Unborn is key, so we need reconcile some things. They showed me, us some leg and we liking it! We do not want the division and MAGA shit anymore! MAGA seems for a certain set of people…yes, we are no fools.

Huge love and respect POTUS Trump! May God grant you favor to face the coming times so that you can do good by America! I want you to work with Democrats, reach across the isle. Work with them.

Pete Hegseth, Sir, fire this loser, this drunk rapist!

This is one of the most unqualified persons to ever hold a senior position in US government and already it has costed us 25 US soldiers, billions in military assets, killed 170 innocent Iranian children, led to pain and suffering, have our soldiers playing shuffle board in the Persian Gulf, and have Iran damaging us, embarrassing us, and exposing our weaknesses e.g. this drunk has caused the US to use 50% of our precious munitions like THAADS, Patriots, interceptors etc. We are weakened because someone liked the look.

America the greatest.

Even Junior getting the axe, Americans do not want him now or ever! Go away!

As I said, MAGA is dead!

How to end the Iran war:

Long live POTUS Trump!

How to end the Iran war or our role in it:

Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

US Has Used Nearly All Its ATACMS and Up to 80% of Its THAAD Interceptors, Reports Say

Two separate reports published on August 4, 2026 say five months of war with Iran have consumed virtually all of the US Army’s long-range precision missiles and between 38 and 80 percent of its THAAD interceptors. The Pentagon disputes the figures.

see my offering below to end the Iran war:

I again offer steps US can take to pivot the US military to the 21st century asymmetric war posture (clearly as what has been done here has failed) and my view on steps POTUS Trump can take to solve this devastating clusterfuck of a war:

First, 4 urgent points (I have used from brilliant minds) worth considering to enhance, upgrade the military’s ability to meet and overcome the enemy of today and tomorrow:

‘First, the United States needs to invest in counter-drone technologies, like those that Ukraine has developed in its war against Russia. The lack of such defenses is one reason that the vaunted U.S. Navy has been unable to prevent the closure of a vital waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.

Second, the United States needs more of its own cheap, disposable weapons like one-way attack drones and unmanned ships. Although much of the war in Ukraine has been fought by mass-produced drones, the Pentagon is pouring money into much more complex equipment, including pilotless “wingmen” that can fly alongside a piloted plane.

Third, the country needs larger and more flexible industrial capacity. Until recently, a single factory made all of America’s Tomahawk cruise missiles, and there is a constant shortage of Patriot missile interceptors. Congress should pass laws that help the private sector build up its manufacturing capacity. The Pentagon, for its part, needs to stop buying so many of its weapons from just five big weapons makers and start betting on dynamic tech companies that can quickly adapt.

Lastly, the United States needs to collaborate with other industrialized democracies. Mr. Trump’s pleas for help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz from the very allies he spurned at the start of the war is just the latest proof that America can’t go it alone. In the years ahead, keeping pace with China’s economic and military expansion will require collaborating with like-minded democracies.’

In the end, if USA homeland was attacked, I would help defend it, personally, I will take up arms, if it were attacked, if Canada were attacked or my home Caribbean island nation but that did not occur here, Iran did not attack USA and we do not go bombing another nation to ‘help out another in its bombing’ or ‘in case they ever attacked’ or based on a supposition or theoretical risk especially when our own US intelligence said no attack was imminent and that Iran had no nuclear weapons and was not near completing one and posed no imminent threat. Our own intelligence. I guess this is why Tulsi DNI was placed on the naughty chair day one of the bombing.

I am totally against what USA did here bombing Iran. Based on all that was known, Iran did not pose the threat to warrant this. I know this could have been dealt with differently. I want POTUS Trump to bring our precious troops home, no more blood shed all sides…

I stand by Trump.

I stand by this great US nation.

I stand by my flag.

The main thesis I am expressing is that the safety and security of Israel is paramount and must not be breached. Ever. So is the safety of USA and of Iran. I mean all three. In this debate. Yet I am an American (and Canadian and Trinidadian Tobagonian with Cuban and Middle East heritage) who loves USA. US stood and must stand as the last beacon of hope. And lead. Must not now digress to be the world’s bully because ‘we have bigger weapons’. No. strength is NOT that.

My proposed solution I offer to POTUS Trump (for we want him to win) to get out of this Iran war that we the US wrongfully started and given that it seems the US is being held hostage by Iran and now trapped and desperately seeks a way out (given today, after 2-3 months of bombing of Iran (and an US asked for ceasefire), they Iran, have remained intact and by all accounts have grown stronger as

1)the Iranian brutal regime which I do not support, and cannot support, remains in place and some argue with even more hardliners and thus we may have caused a worst situation…

2)their Iran’s ballistic and drone assets are largely intact as reported by even our own US intelligence…

3)they retain their enriched uranium (60%) that could be taken to weapons grade (90%)…

4) HAMAS and Hezbollah and other terror assets remain and

5)they now control the Straits of Hormuz (when prior to bombing they did not as ships passed daily unimpeded)…having our US sailors mill around warship decks playing shuffleboard…

My 16 point resolution plan (as a simple lay person interested in no more blood shed and US leading the way to solve this, despite US have a wrongful role in initiating this clusterfuck):

1)that POTUS Trump must fire functional dry-drunk sexual predator SECDEF Hegseth immediately (and the other drunkard deer-in-the-headlight FBI head Kash Patel, what an embarrassment) for badly misguiding POTUS Trump into this wrong Iran war

Do not forget this lady in the pedophilia issues, may have explaining to do under oath sometime?:

2)POTUS Trump to declare a victory, some form of it, and say that you accomplished what you sought to e.g. degraded Iran’s military, reduced its capacity to wage war with Middle East neighbors etc., and take an off-ramp; if they say in media that you lost, accept that for you did actually; if they say the bombing was illegal and wrong, accept it for it was

3)The US to end the bombing now and military presence around Iran

4)Removal of the Iran port blockade by US; Iran to release and not militarize the Strait of Hormuz immediately or commit to not do this in the future; no blockage of the Red Sea by Iran; no attacks on commercial shipping or any types by Iranian gun boats or military

5)Trump to bring all precious US troops home now; maybe get some additional concessions to exchange any spies or people held both sides…win win if possible.

6)US to apologize for the deaths by the US missiles of the 170 little schoolgirls in Minab…that was a mistake (I cannot think it was deliberate so will not say that or entertain it unless I can be shown this) yet tragic, very painful; admit it if we were at fault for the healing to begin; offer compensation to the families.

7)Iran to pay USA for our dead soldiers and we to pay them for their dead children and innocents. The war was wrong. We have to compensate each other

8)USA and Iran us to return to the negotiating table, and fire idiots Kushner and Witkoff, two of the biggest negotiator clowns in history. They are one-sided and biased

9)consider crippling economic sanctions for 5 years on the nuclear issue on Iran yet the debate must begin now as to why Iran must not have a nuclear weapon and why they COULD, given other nations are allowed to; lift any economic sanctions on commercial issues in the economy so that they can have economic growth and rebuild their infrastructure; Iran to agree to work collaboratively and peacefully for the next 15 years with the United States as a partner, with routine bi-annual high-level meetings (issues around trade, economies, military, security etc.)

10)work to get Iran to transfer the enriched uranium to China or Russia with joint yearly inspections including the USA where USA must sign on and be a partner to the inspections…China, Russia and USA to inspect…and relevant UN agency…but Iran retains ownership, it’s theirs. But not to build bombs. At the same time, get Israel to sign on to the NPT and declare the weapons they may (or may not) have…

11)Iran to declare no building of a nuclear weapon for 15 years as a bargaining tool, should they move to do so; all nations Iran, Israel, Pakistan et al. to commit to and agree to never use nuclear weapons on any neighbors, ever

12)Iran to declare no support of HAMAS or Hezbollah or any other terror assets e.g. Houthis, Islamic Jihad, Wahabists, Salafists etc. in Middle East and for good; end that, I mean a commitment forever, particularly never to use such terror assets to attack Israel or US and in fact, anyone

13)US to leave Iran’s oil and assets and resources alone, it belongs to Iran. Same for all nations in the world e.g. Greenland, Canada, Venezuela etc.; US to leave all assets and resources of all nations, it does not belong to us and all nations must do the same, China, Russia, India etc. all powerful nations must stop this quest for unbridled hegemony. Taking other people stuff. By force.

14)put on table that the US will reduce military bases in Middle East by half to 80% to complete as a negotiating tool etc. If Iran wants zero bases, this could be on the table to negotiate.

15)USA and Iran to commit to no military attacks on Iran for 15 years. Iran to agree to no attacks on Israel or United States for 15 years (homeland or territories or bases etc.). Ideally a commitment by all sides to do this forever. No attacks forever. firm commitment. Forever where Israel is to be safe and Iran and all nations in the region. Again, all such nations to pledge no military attacks for ever. The security of Israel is paramount as is Iran as is USA etc. Nations must commit to peace and end any and all terror related attacks on respective peoples. For good.

16)Iran and US to work together and enter into bi-lateral workable financial and energy resource deals and projects over the long-term to drive jobs in both nations e.g. US can commit to help develop Iran’s energy infrastructure while Iran commits to supply as need may be, the US with any energy oil and gas needs etc. Again, another piece to add to negotiations to help it.

These are my preliminary suggestions to be iterated, added to etc., what are yours?

Long live USA, greatest nation, long live the stars and stripes flag, our nation, our military, peoples, long live our POTUS Trump, I support, & I continue to want Trump’s success! I want God to grant Trump favor and cover and protect him, grant him gracious mercy and help him! Give him success, and that means not by war, but by doing the right thing here! Bring them home! End the failed Iran war and bring our troops safely home…

Also, Steve’s response was to this article I shared (and that photo next is some precision bombing of our bases in Kuwait (rendered it now inoperable as radars etc. blown up) by Iran, for a nation that the Trump administration is obliterated and has NOTHING’):

Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

“We may not want to admit it in the US and the Trump administration but: “China is America’s Military Equal Now And In Any Future Fight, Marine General Warns

Faced with the rapidly growing China threat, the U.S. has to start hardening its bases now, said Marine Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka.”

The Iran was has shown the limits today of America’s military power and the weaknesses. It is shocking.

“Epic Fury (Iran war) offers some sobering lessons, Sklenka noted. While the U.S. is able to pour forces into theater via uncontested skies and largely uncontested seas, Iran was still able to inflict a great deal of pain on America and its allies during the fighting. And, it still is, economically through an ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz . A fight with China would be far worse, Sklenka cautioned.” https://www.twz.com/sea/china-is-americas-military-equal-now-and-in-any-future-fight-marine-general-warns

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