Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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As disgusted I am in Trump's first 2 years 2nd term, I so support him for he is the best we got...I do see some other who can make a good go but we have POTUS for 2 years so we got to stand by him and help him...he is the POTUS...we head back to the polls in 2 years but right now we cannot bail and destroy the nation...the Democrats already are driving changes...I hope POTUS will work with Democrats. I have realized no one party can have all 3 levels of government. ever. it is too destructive and abusive.

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

Trump officials ‘destroying documents’ ahead of Democrat takeover

Whistleblowers claim records on US president’s $900m https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2026/11/11/trump-officials-destroying-documents-democrat-takeover/

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