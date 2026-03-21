Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Joseph Sansone's avatar
Dr. Joseph Sansone
22m

My two cents...lol Iran has shown itself to be very strategic. They would never attack the U.S. as that would galvanize support for the war. Israel Mossad or CIA may carry out false flag attacks to build support for the war and to take away our remaining liberties. Cellebrite the Israeli intelligence company was lobbying for such a bill in Florida. https://www.josephsansone.com/p/proposed-florida-legislation-seeks

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
34m

No, its Israel who has sleeper cells in America.

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