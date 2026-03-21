‘Tehran could seek to “operationalise” its networks of sleeper cells abroad as it “climbs the escalation ladder’…this is the response reality of such a military action by the US and Israel…we the people in our nations are now at elevated risk and we have to work with our law enforcement and enhance our own personal situation awareness and security. Tamp down vulnerabilities…focus on vulnerabilities and plug them. Change how we operate and beware of around us.

‘Iran’s agents abroad are “opportunistic in terms of seeking out vulnerabilities,” he said. “I would be highly concerned about bombings, especially vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices, attacks against embassies, cultural institutions or any symbolic soft target that would be American, Israeli, and/or Jewish.”’

Krieg added that Iranian assets and allied militias could also “be activated to execute terrorist activities against US and Israeli targets”…homeland and globally. Assume that the threat to normal populations, civilian populations is NOT zero.

Do not underestimate POTUS Trump’s determination but it comes with a price to the civilian populations as to elevated risk and thus we must be aware, informed, and securitized.

My urgent hope is for a peace deal to me made to end this and I want POTUS Trump to declare a victory and bring troops home. Let the Iranian people move to handle their own regime change and plot their future. To decide their government. Negotiate peace POTUS Trump. Find a way to settle this now. Lead. I support POTUS Trump and want his success as POTUS always for success can benefit Americans but I do not agree with this military action and Trump was not properly counselled here. Iran from what we know was not the type of threat to USA to warrant this. Our military remains a lethal force and it must ONLY be used for good. When there is no other option. Here there were options including crippling economic sanctions et al. that would have moved the people to act in their own interests, as long as it took, to address their own governments. Organically. I am no one but it is just my view. That I am allowed to have.

God bless USA and God bless our POTUS and God bless our military and I pray there is no more loss of innocent life, Iranian life, American, or Israeli.

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