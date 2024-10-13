American population used like lab animals in fraud vaccine manufacture: "FOIA Request Forces CDC To Produce Horrifying Records: A Large Scale Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated Study" + Physician & Vaccine
Consultant Stanley Plotkin Admits in Testimony That He Used Orphans, Mentally Handicapped Children & Babies of Imprisoned Women as Vaccine Lab Rats; this is the USA! 2nd Smartest Guy in the World!
Excellent scholarship by 2nd…support.
Start here:
‘Ever since its inception, this Substack has been diligently exposing the deadly vaccine scam; to wit:
Physician & Vaccine Consultant Stanley Plotkin Admits in Testimony That He Used Orphans, Mentally Handicapped Children & Babies of Imprisoned Women as Vaccine Lab Rats
January 26, 2022
Dr. Stanley Plotkin is considered one of the "discoverers" of the Rubella vaccine, and a vaccine consultant to BigPharma. He is also a member of the Center for HIV/AIDS Vaccine Immunology, was an Adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Senior Advisor, Global Virus Network, Scientific advisor (and co-founder) of the Coaliti…
"The greatest fear among vaccinologists is the creation of a vaccine that is not only ineffective, but which exacerbates disease. Unfortunately, CoV vaccines have a history of enhancing disease..."
Jan 23
This article was originally published by this Substack on December 6th, 2021, and is now revised.
The Real Risks of Childhood Vaccines
October 15, 2023
What the Childhood Vaccine Schedule Looks Like
November 4, 2022
And this is not including the recently added COVID slow kill bioweapon DEATHVAX™:
Clinical Trials of Childhood Vaccines: No Placebo-Controlled Long-Term Trials
Jul 28
As this Substack has been warning for several years now, there is not a single vaccine that is truly safe and effective with a quality Random Controlled Trial (RCT) that includes a sufficiently robust placebo (control) group, not a one.
Etc. & etc. & etc.
Which brings us to an incredibly important series of charts that used the CDC’s own data to once again irrefutably prove what a deadly iatrogenic (depopulation) program the entire vaccine schedule really is:
Records through a FOIA provided by the CDC:
I cannot make it clear enough how important this is. And how important it is that the American people SEE THIS.
For a very long time, many Americans were under the impression that the CDC would not do a Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated study on the health outcomes of our children. But, They actually did, back in 1999.
Why didn’t we know? Because the results were so d@mning against va((ines, that they deliberately hid it from the public.
But thanks to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Children's Health Defense, they were able to obtain the records through a FOIA request several years ago.
So here it is: A Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated Study done by yours truly, the CDC..
The Center for Disease Crimes (CDC) was sitting on their data, knowing full well that they were engaged in crimes against humanity and a kind of “peaceful ‘vaccine’ culling” on behalf of their handlers:
They always knew the PSYOP-19 scamdemic would look worse using the injurious flu vaccine fraud, and why are the Pentagon and DoD the C19 “vaccine” patent holders (hint: slow kill bioweapon)?
Just to reiterate, this is data that the CDC was forced to produce; anyone privy to the above that is still considering vaccination for themselves and/or their children is truly a useful idiot partaking in a mass ritual bio-suicide.
Some additional historical context:
The vast majority, nearly 100%, of improvements in deaths from all infectious diseases – measles, whooping cough, scarlet fever, typhoid, paratyphoid, tuberculosis, flu/pneumonia, etc. – happened before the use of any vaccine or antibiotics or without any vaccine at all. The @CDCgov, @NHSuk, etc., have this data that shows this, yet they don’t share it with the public. Why?
Bonus charts:
They want you dead.’
Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Thank you, an excellent Substack!
Ironic that this is the zeitgeist of the USA today. Mengele may be the role model for some in the the US today but Mengele, Hitler, Himmler, Eichmann and Goebbels and the other top Nazis were all influenced in their ideology by the US. There is barely any depravity anywhere in which the US is not number one. The more things change the more they remain the same.