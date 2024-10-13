Excellent scholarship by 2nd…support.

Start here:

‘Ever since its inception, this Substack has been diligently exposing the deadly vaccine scam; to wit:

2nd Smartest Guy in the World

·

January 26, 2022

Dr. Stanley Plotkin is considered one of the “discoverers” of the Rubella vaccine, and a vaccine consultant to BigPharma. He is also a member of the Center for HIV/AIDS Vaccine Immunology, was an Adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Senior Advisor, Global Virus Network, Scientific advisor (and co-founder) of the Coaliti…

Read full story

2nd Smartest Guy in the World

·

Jan 23

This article was originally published by this Substack on December 6th, 2021, and is now revised.

Read full story

2nd Smartest Guy in the World

·

October 15, 2023

by Alan Brough

Read full story

2nd Smartest Guy in the World

·

November 4, 2022

And this is not including the recently added COVID slow kill bioweapon DEATHVAX™:

Read full story

2nd Smartest Guy in the World

·

Jul 28

As this Substack has been warning for several years now, there is not a single vaccine that is truly safe and effective with a quality Random Controlled Trial (RCT) that includes a sufficiently robust placebo (control) group, not a one.

Read full story

Etc. & etc. & etc.

Which brings us to an incredibly important series of charts that used the CDC’s own data to once again irrefutably prove what a deadly iatrogenic (depopulation) program the entire vaccine schedule really is:

Records through a FOIA provided by the CDC:

I cannot make it clear enough how important this is. And how important it is that the American people SEE THIS. For a very long time, many Americans were under the impression that the CDC would not do a Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated study on the health outcomes of our children. But, They actually did, back in 1999. Why didn’t we know? Because the results were so d@mning against va((ines, that they deliberately hid it from the public. But thanks to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Children's Health Defense, they were able to obtain the records through a FOIA request several years ago. So here it is: A Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated Study done by yours truly, the CDC.. Source

The Center for Disease Crimes (CDC) was sitting on their data, knowing full well that they were engaged in crimes against humanity and a kind of “peaceful ‘vaccine’ culling” on behalf of their handlers:

They always knew the PSYOP-19 scamdemic would look worse using the injurious flu vaccine fraud, and why are the Pentagon and DoD the C19 “vaccine” patent holders (hint: slow kill bioweapon)?

Just to reiterate, this is data that the CDC was forced to produce; anyone privy to the above that is still considering vaccination for themselves and/or their children is truly a useful idiot partaking in a mass ritual bio-suicide.

Some additional historical context:

The vast majority, nearly 100%, of improvements in deaths from all infectious diseases – measles, whooping cough, scarlet fever, typhoid, paratyphoid, tuberculosis, flu/pneumonia, etc. – happened before the use of any vaccine or antibiotics or without any vaccine at all. The @CDCgov, @NHSuk, etc., have this data that shows this, yet they don’t share it with the public. Why? Source

Bonus charts:

Perhaps the best means of reversing these seemingly innumerable vaccine adverse events is to use a synergistic combination therapy of the Nobel Prize winning Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Doxycyline, VIR-X and organic full spectrum CBD oil.

Take advantage of this FLASH WEEKEND SALE by using code ANTIVAX for 20% OFF on these lifesaving products.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code ANTIVAX in the Use Coupon Code field.

Sale ends Sunday evening, October 13th (midnight eastern time), 2024.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

They want you dead.’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)