we are literally now being chained down! by big business, big tech like Palantir, and its unison and marriage to government, to the White House. Is what is coming headed to us too fast? that even as we, we here, etc., who are listening, reading, asking, engaging etc., that the coming bullet train is moving at the speed of light and will hit us before we hear the sound of it coming…is it too late? seems the move is to implement some form of social credit system that can be used to control the populace. that the rich elite will remain enjoying life while the proletariat, us, are dehumanized and function ONLY to serve these technocrat, elite, & governmental fuckers!

Janet Levy writes:

“On January 20th and 21st, President Donald Trump took two actions that were so conflicting that the second nullified the gains of the first. Worse, it boosts the Great Reset advanced by the global elite and may herd Americans into the sort of digital gulag in which communist China confines its citizens.

His first action was his January 20 executive order withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization (WHO). Note that this is an announcement of intent, and he later said the U.S. might consider rejoining if they “clean it up.” In any case, a formal delinking can happen only in January of next year.

Trump believes that the U.S., with 340 million people, contributes an “unfairly onerous” amount to the WHO — some $700 million per year, not $500 million as the president said — compared to $38 million from China, with 1.4 billion people. He is upset that under “inappropriate political influence,” the WHO mishandled the Covid pandemic, which broke out during his first term. The allusion to China’s exoneration for the virus leak and the subsequent devastation is impossible to miss. This rip-off, the president said, “is not going to happen anymore.”

Therefore, it is surprising that Trump’s second action plays into the elite plan to wrest control over nations’ sovereignty and individual rights by acting through the WHO to monitor people in the name of managing global health crises.

On January 21, his first full day in office, flanked by Larry Ellison of Oracle, Masayoshi Son of Softbank, and Sam Altman of OpenAI, Trump unveiled Stargate, a project in which the three CEOs will spearhead investments of $500 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) and mRNA technology. He pledged support for the nationwide data silos Stargate entails, describing them as an urgent need. Ellison, Son, and Altman are all titans of the World Economic Forum (WEF), through which billionaire George Soros and his ilk operate.

Ellison’s vision leaves no doubt about the purpose of the data collected, stored, and processed. He foresees a society where AI-powered real-time surveillance will be an integral part of daily life. A vast network of interconnected cameras, citizens’ bodycams, police bodycams, vehicle dashcams, and security systems, will monitor everyone, everywhere, always.

“The police will be on their best behavior…citizens will be on their best behavior, because we’re constantly reporting and recording everything that’s going on,” Ellison said last September at an Oracle financial analysts’ meeting.

Here’s how Ellison’s vision and Stargate connect to a globalist strategy of control through the “digital gulag,” author Michael Rectenwald’s coinage for a Panopticon amplifying the powers of the state and “ultimately serving the purpose of leftist authoritarianism,” in which, paradoxically, billionaire advocates of an “open society” have entrenched themselves.

In May 2023, the World Health Assembly, the WHO’s decision-making body, sought approval of a pandemic treaty and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) that would centralize global health control. Big Pharma, billionaire elites, and NGOs such as Gavi, a vaccine alliance, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, and the George Soros Open Society Foundation, all advocates of world government, would pull the strings via the WHO and world leaders.

The WEF has long advocated digital IDs, which ostensibly engage individuals fully in society and improve access to services and support. Its digital ID infrastructure project aims to create a framework for collecting financial, health, and social data. Such digital public infrastructure (DPI), including IDs, electronic bank accounts, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), online payments, and health and land/property ownership records, will eventually trap humanity in constant surveillance.

Reggie Littlejohn, co-chair of the Sovereignty Coalition, an organization committed to protecting American democracy against communism and the globalist agenda, is horrified that Stargate can achieve everything the WHO, the WEF, and the global elite controlling them want. In fact, the pandemic treaty and the IHR amendments had proposed massive AI data centers and the use of individualized mRNA cancer vaccines, which introduce lab-made mRNA into human bodies to train our cells to produce immune responses.

Catherine Austin Fitts, an investment banker and former assistant secretary of Housing and Urban Development under George W. Bush, characterizes Stargate as Operation Warp Speed 2.0, a Manhattan kind of project to win at AI. She refers to mRNA vaccines as poison. She says, “We’re talking about technology that, as we know of today, based on Denis Rancourt’s work, Mark Skidmore’s work, has killed and disabled millions of people.” Fitts notes how investors worldwide are proposing highly profitable mega-factories for just-in-time vaccines.

She recognizes the smokescreen of pandemic fears for what it is. “Healthcare, if anything,” she says, “is probably an excuse to build incredible data centers and completely ignore privacy obligations and sweep up massive data on Americans and put them in massive data centers for all the world at a fantastic cost — we’re talking about half a trillion dollars. The way you build the best AI is by having the most data. It’s what I call the data-beast.”

See how the parts of the strategy fit together? By playing on the extant fear of another pandemic to gather data in the name of saving lives, ushering in more control, creating dangerous vaccines of unproven efficacy, and perhaps profiting with another virus leak. Cui bono? The billionaire elite, Big Pharma, and leaders seeking authoritarian control.

Such an Orwellian world, in which citizens’ behavior is monitored and influenced, is already a reality in China. There are at least 700 million surveillance cameras, one for every two persons. Monitoring expenses through digital tracking, behavior through cutting-edge facial recognition software, and a social credit system of incentive and punishment are a part of life.

An argument over parking could result in the forfeiture of shopping discounts. Regular carpoolers may earn a lower interest rate on loans. Jaywalking results in an instant fine, collected from the offender’s bank account, and a lowering of his social credit score. There is no means of appeal or redress.

Such surveillance is already increasing in the U.S. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) processes travelers using facial recognition software, and private businesses are using it, too. In 2023, a lawyer working for a firm that sued MSG Entertainment was barred from a Christmas show at Radio City Music Hall when she tried to attend with her daughter’s Girl Scout troop. The MSG property is a “smart venue.”

Another global fear of surveillance and security breaches reared its head on January 24, a few days after Trump’s Stargate announcement. China launched DeepSeek, its latest open-source AI model, built at a fraction of the cost of U.S. models, yet considered on par with or better than them. Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO and WEF devotee, is impressed with it. At the recent WEF meeting, he said, “We should take the developments out of China very, very seriously.” Trump, too, said DeepSeek was a “wake-up call” for the U.S. tech industry.

What should not be ignored is China’s record of collecting, storing, and analyzing data from users of Chinese apps and hardware. The data ultimately goes to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In 2021, the National Counterintelligence and Security Center reported that China “views bulk personal data, including healthcare and genomic data, as a strategic commodity.” It referred to China’s 2015 hack of Anthem, an American health insurer, that breached data of 80 million Americans. Such data could be strategically used to nefarious advantage.

It is in the light of these possibilities—a multi-pronged attack by the global elite and the CCP threat—that Stargate must be viewed. President Trump must seriously consider building formidable safeguards. If not, we will be robbed of our unalienable rights, as described in the Declaration of Independence, the first of our founding documents. The phrase “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” is the sine qua non of American life.”

