repeatedly attempting to snatch Lady Liberty’s purse while clubbing her over the head with a brick: from trying to overturn her elections, to trying to wipe her voters off the map with highly specious (and yes, even racist) gerrymandering, to saddling her with a faux-populist Orange Clown King who thinks that doing “the business of the American people” means enriching his grifter family with crypto scams and insider trades, causing everyone to pay more for gas’n’groceries with his tariffs and ill-conceived war, all while gold-plating Washington D.C. and naming shit after himself.”

I may not agree with Labash on lots but lots in here I do…we got to be honest. Trump’s first 2 years term 2 was a disaster, is a disaster and pain for the American people and his cabinet drive about in our tax paid for black SUVs and get free gas on top of that.

But in all this, I still stand with Trump, I do want him to succeed and turn this ship, this sinking ship around and keep afloat. His legacy is in his hands.

“bluenami”

Turnin’ Out The Lights On MAGA

On forgiving silly bitches, but holding them accountable