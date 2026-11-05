Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
3m

Musk, the sperminator is upside down for a reason, it is how we the people see him...

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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all that money we spent on MAGA shit, time to build a pile and burn it all.

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