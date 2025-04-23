Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

I really don't know! If 2.0 does this to incapacitate the CCP's aims at destroying Western civilzation, he's doing the right thing.

President Ronald Reagan had a rough first two years inheriting the inflation on Carter's watch (Carter actually did some things Liberarians appreciate which may surprise some).

After those first two years, the rest was history with Reagan getting re-elected in a landslide in 1984 (won 49 states...imagine that now for a Republican).

I don't agree with Trump on tariffs, but he is calling out the hypocrisy in the world and its use of tariffs.

Trump appears to be lancing some boils. Hopefully, things will work out, but he must keep the mid-term elections in mind in less than two years.

