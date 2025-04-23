‘Americans elected President Donald Trump in hopes that he would fight inflation and boost the U.S. economy, but as he approaches his 100th day in office they are giving the Republican poor marks for his handling of both, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows.’

Just 37% of respondents to the six-day poll that concluded on Monday approve of Trump's handling of the economy, down from 42% in the hours after his January 20 inauguration, when he promised to supercharge the economy and bring about a "Golden Age of America." The reading is well below than at any point in his first term, when it ranged from the mid-40's to mid-50's.’

‘President Donald Trump radically softened some of his most severe rhetoric after CEOs of the nation’s biggest retail chains warned him of looming price rises and empty shelves.

The CEOs of Walmart, Target, and Home Depot met privately with Trump on Monday and told him that although prices were steady at that moment, his trade policies could have devastating effects within just two weeks with supply chains disrupted’

‘The Trump administration is considering slashing its steep tariffs on Chinese imports—in some cases by more than half—in a bid to de-escalate tensions with Beijing that have roiled global trade and investment, according to people familiar with the matter.’